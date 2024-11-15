Snoop Dogg launches new jewelry collection, Lovechild

Snoop Dogg is stepping into a new business venture. This week, the rap legend announced his new jewelry line, Lovechild, a collaboration with jewelers Metal Alchemist and gamma.

“I chose to name the collection Lovechild because I felt like the world is so full of anger and negativity and division, and I know that I lead with love,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release. “The news is quick to bring you bad news, so we are stepping in with a whole new force of love.”

Reportedly inspired by his wife, kids, and grandkids, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur describes the collection as a product of love. Though his family was a source of inspiration, Snoop Dogg emphasized that his family had no input in the pieces’ creations.

“They don’t need to get an opinion in because then we would never get the line out,” he joked, per People magazine. “This is a partnership, so my family’s energy is me. I bring their energy to the table. I know what my wife, kids, grandkids [want]. I’m a representation of them because I’m the king of the family. So it’s my job to make sure that it’s represented the right way.”

Metal Alchemist describes the collection as “Snoop’s way of making love real; something you can hold, wear, and share,” through unique jewelry pieces designed “for personal empowerment, well-being, and iconic style.” Lovechild features 45 pieces, each inspired by the members of his family, including his three children — Corde, 30, Cordell, 27, and Cori, 25 — whom he shares with his wife of 27 years, Shante Broadus. Snoop also has a 26-year-old son named Julian from another relationship and is a grandfather to seven grandchildren.

“Lovechild is a child created from love,” the rapper told The Hollywood Reporter. He added, “I’m choosing to lead with love…for the child that still lives within me, for the child that lives within everyone. I wanted to have a product I could share with the world that speaks to every element of who I am at this point in my life.”

“I don’t wear pieces that don’t represent who I am. Everything has to connect. I wanted to have a brand that could speak to every element of who I am, and (Lovechild) aligns with my role as a peace messenger — showing the world what it looks like when you move in peace,” he continued.

Snoop Dogg’s Lovechild is available now for pre-order at Snoop.Love and will be available at Reeds online and in-person on Dec. 6.