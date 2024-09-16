Snoop Dogg reflects on the impact Tupac Shakur had on his journey to fatherhood

 In a recent interview, Snoop Dogg remembered how his friend Tupac Shakur trained him to be a good dad to his son, Corde Broadus.

Haniyah Philogene
Sep 16, 2024
Snoop Dogg Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg Tupac, Snoop Dogg fatherhood, Snoop Dogg kids theGrio.com
Snoop Dogg speaks about 2017 Inductee Tupac Shakur onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

In the 1990s, Snoop Dogg simultaneously celebrated the release of his debut album and his induction into fatherhood. Nine months after releasing his hit album “Doggystyle” in November 1993, the West Coast rapper welcomed his first son, Corde Broadus, in August 1994. Reflecting on this period of his life with People magazine, Snoop Dogg revealed that his friend and fellow rapper Tupac Shakur helped him find a balance between fatherhood and fame. 

“I was working on Tha Doggfather [his sophomore album]. So when [Corde] was old enough able to pee and all that other s***, I started taking him to the studio with me,” he told the publication. 

Reportedly raising Corde “around all of the homies,” Snoop Dogg remembers Shakur meeting his son in the studio and quickly becoming a part of the village that raised him. 

“Tupac loved him. It’s like his nephew. Tupac was a better dad than me,” Snoop reminisced. “We’ve been up here [in the recording studio for] three hours and we ain’t got him nothing to eat. It’s like I’m up here rapping and s***, I’m not being a father. [He was] training me.” 

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Snoop Dogg reflects on the impact Tupac Shakur had on his journey to fatherhood

Crime

Judge says she suspects a cover-up of the true source of bail funds for man charged in Tupac killing

Entertainment

Snoop Dogg has exploded on the Olympics’ global stage. He’s just being himself

Style

While in Paris, Snoop Dogg reveals he’s a bag connoisseur

Entertainment

Snoop Dogg shows his support for Simone Biles, Coco Gauff with custom T-shirts

Lifestyle

Black celebs add star power to the 2024 Paris Olympics

Entertainment

Snoop Dogg will carry Olympic torch ahead of Paris opening ceremony

Crime

Nevada judge denies release of ex-gang leader ahead of trial in 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur

Unfortunately, Shakur’s time with Snoop Dogg and his son was cut short. In 1996, the rapper was involved in a drive-by shooting that eventually killed him. Despite his death, Shakur’s impact on Snoop Dogg’s parenting lived on as he welcomed his second son Cordell Broadus. Understanding the power of community when parenting, the “Drop it Like it’s Hot,” says his late friend inspired him to put his sons in football. 

“I put them in football and I watched them work together. Football helped me to become a real good father because I was around other men who were single parents, or either had a great wife, or was a grandfather raising their son’s kids — so much I could learn from them,” Snoop explained, eventually becoming a football coach. “So football and all that was a blessing on me being a father because it taught me how to be a father.” 

Beyond fatherhood, Snoop Dogg says that Shakur taught him “a different kind of work ethic.” 

“I always had a good work ethic about myself as far as being timely, being on point, and being a professional. But he just showed me how to be a little faster…[and to] not [just] fall in love with it, but fall in love with the craft of being able to do it and continue to do it,” he said in an Instagram post. “I feel like that was something that was passed on to me, and now I’m showing it through my work…And it passes that on to the young generation to show them that you can do the same.” 

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Black Hollywood reflects on James Earl Jones’ impact

Black Hollywood reflects on James Earl Jones’ impact

By TheGrio

Episode 5: Eboni K. Williams talks about the stigmas with choosing single parenthood

Episode 5: Eboni K. Williams talks about the stigmas with choosing single parenthood

By TheGrio

The internal battle royale between responsible parenting and my principled stance that the English language is drunk

The internal battle royale between responsible parenting and my principled stance that the English language is drunk

By TheGrio

Why ‘The Forge’ star Aspen Kennedy forgave and repaired his relationship with his father

Why ‘The Forge’ star Aspen Kennedy forgave and repaired his relationship with his father

By TheGrio

Cassandra Freeman Shines as Aunt Viv in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3: A Modern Icon with a Legacy to Uphold

Cassandra Freeman Shines as Aunt Viv in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3: A Modern Icon with a Legacy to Uphold

By Popviewers

Great Pyrenees Mix Trapped in Shelter for 450 Days – Resource Guarding to Blame, But Will It Keep Him from Finding Love?

Great Pyrenees Mix Trapped in Shelter for 450 Days – Resource Guarding to Blame, But Will It Keep Him from Finding Love?

By Rocky Kanaka

After Life Crisis: How Spirits Lifted Our Haunted Indie Story

After Life Crisis: How Spirits Lifted Our Haunted Indie Story

By MovieMaker Magazine

Tom Selleck And Ted Danson Reveal Truth Behind Legendary ‘Three Men And A Baby’ Ghost Rumor

Tom Selleck And Ted Danson Reveal Truth Behind Legendary ‘Three Men And A Baby’ Ghost Rumor

By TheMix.net

‘Karen’ Star Taryn Manning Details How Her Hollywood Career Has Suffered Because Of Her Faith And Defense Of Donald Trump

‘Karen’ Star Taryn Manning Details How Her Hollywood Career Has Suffered Because Of Her Faith And Defense Of Donald Trump

By Bounding Into Comics