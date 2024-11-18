NBA star Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan commits to Syracuse University

The apple does not fall far from the tree. This weekend, Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony celebrated their son Kiyan’s highly anticipated college decision. As one of the top 40 men’s basketball recruits, the 17-year-old decided to continue his father’s legacy by committing to Syracuse University, Anthony’s alma mater. Kiyan announced the news with his parents on an episode of the “7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” podcast.

“Just looking at Syracuse and seeing, like, what could be done over there if I was to go over there,” Kiyan said, explaining his decision. “They already have top people coming in who I’m close with; young coaching staff that I can connect to. [It’s] close to home, a 45-minute flight. [USC] would have me catching six-hour flights to California. Just all of that, and then the ACC; they play Duke, Carolina, they play all the good schools. All of that plays a part as to why I chose Syracuse.”

According to Carmelo, the decision came after much debating and “flip-flopping” from the teenager.

“I’m glad that he decided to make this decision,” the former NBA star said, while his ex-wife La La emphasized that they had no part in their son’s final decision.

“I think it’s important to say … Kiyan really made this decision,” she added. “I think it’s an incredible decision. [Syracuse is] an incredible school and they really worked hard in recruiting and just making him feel like a priority. They were great, and I mean, it’s big shoes to fill. But at the same time, this is his moment and his lane and it’s time for him to create his own.”

Though the NBA star shared his “input on all the schools,” Kiyan says his growing relationship with Syracuse staff solidified his decision.

“From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family,” he told ESPN. “My dad’s name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I’ve already done that through my dedication in the offseason, with early-morning practices, playing at camps, playing on the circuit.”

Just as Kiyan wants to carve his own path in basketball, his parents have always wanted him to feel a sense of individuality. In fact, La La says she and Carmelo intentionally did not name their son after the former NBA star because of “the extra pressure of being named Carmelo Anthony.”

“We did that on purpose so he can form his own lane, and be his own person and do things his way,” she said. “I think that doesn’t take all the pressure off but a little bit of pressure off. I just told [Kiyan] ‘You gotta do your own thing. Even in this college decision like do what you feel is best. You don’t just have to do everything that your dad did…you’ve got to do what makes sense for you.’”