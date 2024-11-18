NBA star Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan commits to Syracuse University

Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan to join Syracuse University’s basketball program, his father’s alma mater, saying, “I want to go in there and create my own name.”

Haniyah Philogene
Nov 18, 2024
carmelo anthony son, Kiyan anthony syracuse, Carmelo Anthony son Syracuse, Syracuse University Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse University Kiyan Anthony, La La Anthony Carmelo Anthony son, Kiyan Anthony college, Does Carmelo Anthony have a child? theGrio.com
Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony and Kiyan Anthony watch a Men's basketball quarterfinal game between Team Canada and Team France on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The apple does not fall far from the tree. This weekend, Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony celebrated their son Kiyan’s highly anticipated college decision. As one of the top 40 men’s basketball recruits, the 17-year-old decided to continue his father’s legacy by committing to Syracuse University, Anthony’s alma mater. Kiyan announced the news with his parents on an episode of the “7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” podcast. 

“Just looking at Syracuse and seeing, like, what could be done over there if I was to go over there,” Kiyan said, explaining his decision. “They already have top people coming in who I’m close with; young coaching staff that I can connect to. [It’s] close to home, a 45-minute flight. [USC] would have me catching six-hour flights to California. Just all of that, and then the ACC; they play Duke, Carolina, they play all the good schools. All of that plays a part as to why I chose Syracuse.”

According to Carmelo, the decision came after much debating and “flip-flopping” from the teenager. 

“I’m glad that he decided to make this decision,” the former NBA star said, while his ex-wife La La emphasized that they had no part in their son’s final decision. 

Whoopi Goldberg hopes to change the sports world with her new All-Women’s Sports Network
Also Read:
Whoopi Goldberg hopes to change the sports world with her new All-Women’s Sports Network

“I think it’s important to say … Kiyan really made this decision,” she added. “I think it’s an incredible decision. [Syracuse is] an incredible school and they really worked hard in recruiting and just making him feel like a priority. They were great, and I mean, it’s big shoes to fill. But at the same time, this is his moment and his lane and it’s time for him to create his own.”

Though the NBA star shared his “input on all the schools,” Kiyan says his growing relationship with Syracuse staff solidified his decision. 

“From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family,” he told ESPN. “My dad’s name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I’ve already done that through my dedication in the offseason, with early-morning practices, playing at camps, playing on the circuit.”

Just as Kiyan wants to carve his own path in basketball, his parents have always wanted him to feel a sense of individuality. In fact, La La says she and Carmelo intentionally did not name their son after the former NBA star because of “the extra pressure of being named Carmelo Anthony.” 

“We did that on purpose so he can form his own lane, and be his own person and do things his way,” she said. “I think that doesn’t take all the pressure off but a little bit of pressure off. I just told [Kiyan] ‘You gotta do your own thing. Even in this college decision like do what you feel is best. You don’t just have to do everything that your dad did…you’ve got to do what makes sense for you.’”

Beyoncé will perform at the NFL halftime show during Christmas game day
Also Read:
Beyoncé will perform at the NFL halftime show during Christmas game day
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

The ‘controversy’ over Michael Strahan’s alleged disrespect of America’s military is proof that some people really need hobbies

The ‘controversy’ over Michael Strahan’s alleged disrespect of America’s military is proof that some people really need hobbies

By TheGrio

A person is dead and 16 are hurt after a shooting at Tuskegee University; 1 arrest made

A person is dead and 16 are hurt after a shooting at Tuskegee University; 1 arrest made

By TheGrio

Bribery charges brought against Mississippi mayor, prosecutor and council member

Bribery charges brought against Mississippi mayor, prosecutor and council member

By TheGrio

She Threatened To Allow Her Dog To Attack The Police Officers Who Pulled Her Over For Driving Drunk With Kids In The Car

She Threatened To Allow Her Dog To Attack The Police Officers Who Pulled Her Over For Driving Drunk With Kids In The Car

By Chip Chick

Denzel Washington Teases Future Retirement and Surprise “Black Panther” Role

Denzel Washington Teases Future Retirement and Surprise “Black Panther” Role

By Popviewers

U.S. Military Members Share Their Favorite Ways to Get Focus and Energy

U.S. Military Members Share Their Favorite Ways to Get Focus and Energy

By Clean Plates