Beyoncé will perform at the NFL halftime show during Christmas game day

Beyoncé is set to perform in Houston during the NFL’s Christmas game’s stream on Netflix.

Haniyah Philogene
Nov 18, 2024
Beyoncé looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Beyoncé has another trick up her sleeve for the holiday season. This week, the star announced she will be performing in her native Houston on Christmas Day for NFL gameday. During the Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens game, Beyoncé will appear at halftime, where she will reportedly perform songs from her country-infused album, “Cowboy Carter.” 


“Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix this December 25,” Netflix said in a press release shared with theGrio. “With Netflix and Beyoncé, the NFL kicks off what is expected to be a new holiday tradition as the streaming giant has announced NFL games for 2025 and 2026.” 

Beyoncé is already familiar with high-energy NFL halftime shows, having showcased her talent during two Super Bowl appearances. As the headliner for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans in 2013, she reunited with her fellow Destiny’s Child members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, creating a performance that became the second most-viewed halftime show in Super Bowl history. For Super Bowl XV in 2016, the megastar joined headliners Coldplay alongside special guest Bruno Mars, where she performed her hit song “Formation,” gaining 115.5 million views. 

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the star’s upcoming performance marks her first live presentation of songs from her Grammy-nominated album, “Cowboy Carter.” Though details about the show are scarce, the streaming platform says fans can expect appearances from special guests alongside the award-winning artist.

In May, Netflix announced a groundbreaking agreement with the NFL, securing streaming rights for the sports league’s Christmas Day games. Similarly, in 2019, the streaming platform signed a $60 million deal with Beyoncé in which the two entertainment giants partnered to produce three projects. 

Beyoncé shared the news of her upcoming NFL performance on her Instagram, featuring a brief clip in which she catches a football while standing atop a red rose-covered car outfitted with steer horns. The performance will be accessible to Netflix’s 283 million subscribers worldwide.

