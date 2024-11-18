Rashida Jones delivers late father Quincy Jones’ speech at the 15th annual Governors Awards: ‘He is here, very much here’

Rashida Jones paid tribute to her father on Sunday during the 15th annual Governors Awards.

The awards ceremony, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, celebrated entertainment industry icons, including the late legendary music producer and composer Quincy Delight Jones, who died on Nov. 3 at the age of 91.

Rashida, alongside three of her six siblings, Martina, Quincy III, and Kenya, took to the stage to accept their late father’s honor.

According to People magazine, the “Sunny” actress kicked off her remarks by noting how excited Jones had been to attend the ceremony prior to his death.

“Our father passed away two weeks ago today. He was really excited to attend tonight, and a lot of his family are here,” the actress began.

“And he really, really, really intended on being here with us tonight,” she continued, adding, “And I want you to know that he is here, very much here.”

Rashida shared that her father “had been working on his speech” before his death and shared it “in his own words” with the audience.

In his speech, Quincy said he was “honored” to accept his award and how, as a teen growing up in Seattle, he would sit for hours on end in movie theaters, dreaming about composing films.

“‘I share this award and tonight’s honor with all the amazing directors, legendary actors, and of course exceptional songwriters, composers, and musicians who I’ve formed dear friendships with over my seven decades in this business, and know that I wouldn’t trade this night or those experiences for anything in the world,” she said, reading her father’s words. “And that’s where his speech ends.”

Rashida added that, while it was a “difficult decision” for the family to attend Sunday’s ceremony, his children wanted “to celebrate his beautiful life and career.”

She concluded by urging the audience to honor her father’s memory by listening to his music on the way home from the event.

“Hear how he infused love into every single second of music he made. That was his real legacy: love. He loved life, and he often said, ‘Live every day like it’s your last, and one day you’ll be right.’ And you did, Dad. You did. You lived the biggest, best, most beautiful life of love every single day you were here,” she said.

Variety reported that Rashida’s remarks were followed by a moving rendition of the gospel song Jones composed for the first film adaptation of “The Color Purple,” “Maybe God is Tryin’ to Tell You Something.” The song was performed by Jennifer Hudson, featuring a 12-member choir.