Watch: Why the U.S. has made little progress improving Black Americans’ health

Despite promises, the United States has made almost no progress in closing racial health disparities.

By Fred Clasen-Kelly and Renuka Rayasam for KFF Health News; Video by Hannah Norman
Nov 19, 2024
Screenshot: In Kingstree, South Carolina, family care physician Dr. Morris Brown examines a patient

The United States has made almost no progress in closing racial health disparities despite promises, research shows. The government, some critics argue, is often the underlying culprit.

KFF Health News undertook a yearlong examination of how government decisions undermine Black health — reviewing court and inspection records and government reports, and interviewing dozens of academic researchers, doctors, politicians, community leaders, grieving moms, and patients. 

During the past two decades, there have been 1.63 million excess deaths among Black Americans relative to white Americans. That represents a loss of more than 80 million years of life, according to a 2023 JAMA study.

The video features senior correspondents Fred Clasen-Kelly and Renuka Rayasam, along with Morris Brown, a family care physician in Kingstree, South Carolina.

Learn more about the “Systemic Sickness” series here.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

