Meghan Markle invests in new Black woman-owned hair supplement line

Once upon a time, Meghan Markle was a boxed-hair-dye girlie.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed this chapter of her hair journey on Nov. 15, during celebrity hair colorist Kadi Lee’s Highbrow Hippie hair product line launch in California.

In addition to being among Lee’s celebrity clientele, Meghan is also an investor in Highbrow Hippie’s new line of products targeting hair loss, including $118 supplements and a $88 hair growth serum. During Lee’s remarks, she gave Meghan a shout-out for her support, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

“We have come a long way,” Lee said, adding, “We have grown together. I adore you.”

According to multiple outlets, including People magazine and WWD, Meghan replied, “I was using box dye until I met you.”

As the crowd laughed, she added, “Let’s be honest.”

Lee launched Highbrow Hippie with business partner Myka Harris in 2012 as a lifestyle blog. Over ten years later, it has evolved into a full-fledged brand with a brick-and-mortar location in Venice, Calif., offering haircare and wellness services.

According to People, Meghan has been a client of Lee’s for the past four and a half years. Meghan’s longtime stylist, Serge Normant, introduced the two.

Highbrow Hippie’s new supplements and hair growth serum have reportedly been in the works for about the same amount of time. According to WWD, the brand has plans to release a hair mask and an herbal tea next.

“We have one main chemist who does most of our topicals, and then we worked with two different formulators for our ingestible,” Lee told the outlet.

Harris explained while the process took “a long time,” now couldn’t be a better time for their products to launch.

“In retrospect, I realize that this is the perfect time for this to be happening. After the election, we’re all looking for a little brightness, community, which is how we were able to build this brand,” she told WWD.

People reported that Meghan was in high spirits throughout the event. Videos on Lee’s Instagram Stories from the event featuring the duchess dancing and singing along to a gospel choir performance confirm as much.

“Myka and I are so very blessed to have gotten to this point in the story of Highbrow Hippie,” Lee began in the caption of a post that included clips and photos from the event. “Getting to celebrate this milestone with our investors and loved ones is something that we will cherish for a very long time. The energy and love was bouncing off the walls!”