Destiny’s Child reunites to celebrate Michelle Williams’ ‘Death Becomes Her’ debut

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland supported "sister 4ever" Michelle Williams as "Death Becomes Her" opened on Broadway.

Maiysha Kai
Nov 25, 2024
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 28: Singers Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce performing "Say Yes" during the 30th Annual Stellar Awards at the Orleans Arena on March 28, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Say Yes is a song by Michelle Williams, taken from her fourth studio album Journey to Freedom (2014). The song and video feature Kelly Rowland and Beyonce. (Photo by Erik Umphery/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

It’s been just over 20 years since Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams declared their “Destiny Fulfilled” with Destiny’s Child’s final studio album, but the trio still ardently supports each other in their respective destinies.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, it was Michelle Williams’ turn to be celebrated, as her former bandmates showed up at New York City’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for the opening night of her latest Broadway show, “Death Becomes Her,” alongside Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles. Commemorating the impromptu Destiny’s Child reunion, on Saturday, Beyoncé shared photos of the Broadway outing, including the trio embracing backstage, on Instagram. The montage was set to her “Cowboy Carter” duet with Miley Cyrus, “II Most Wanted,” which notably features the lyric “I’ll be your shotgun rider till the day I die.”

Williams responded to the post, commenting, “I try not to cry too early in the day BUT……. My sisters 4ever!”

On Sunday, Beyoncé added another tribute to her longtime friend, a portrait of Williams posing in the house of an empty theater with the caption, “My Belle.”

As reported by People magazine, Rowland also commemorated the special occasion, posting a close-up of her hand holding the “Death Becomes Her” playbill to Instagram Stories. “OMG!!” she captioned the post.

Williams stars as Viola Van Horn in the new musical adaptation of the 1992 hit film starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard revive Streep and Hawn’s roles — Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp — respectively. Williams portrays the temptress who leads the competitive duo to extreme lengths for youth and beauty, with disastrous results. But as she noted in her own post honoring her enduring bond with Beyoncé and Kelly, their dynamic remains competition-free.

“They help me to shine!!!” she wrote alongside a picture of the three on opening night, possibly referencing the lyrics and theme of the Robert Glasper Experiment single “Shine.” “The song has been my theme lately but it also reflects the love in my life too!” she continued. “It’s a blessing!!”

