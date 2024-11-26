Diddy’s Thanksgiving dinner in jail will consist of peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches

Sean “Diddy” Combs” will likely spend Thanksgiving in jail while awaiting a decision on his latest bail request.

Kay Wicker
Nov 26, 2024
Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

Just as he did his birthday earlier this month, Sean “Diddy” Combs may be celebrating Thanksgiving as an inmate at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

On Friday, the 55-year-old rapper appeared in court for a hearing as he and his attorneys made a third attempt to have him released before his trial, this time on a $50 million bond and with strict guidelines including 24/7 surveillance imposed. However, prosecutors allege he has “physically abused” his personal staff, and concerns that he could tamper with witnesses or otherwise affect the ongoing case from the outside remain.

“Former staff members have described the defendant threatening to kill them, throwing objects at them, and being struck, punched, and shoved by the defendant, and seeing him do the same to others,” prosecutors allege in their latest letter, People magazine reported.

Since his team filed their third motion to have Combs released on bail, five more accusers have come forward, accusing him of sexual assault in various lawsuits.

Combs’ attorneys have called the prosecution’s case “thin,” alleging some of the claims stem from consensual relationships. They also said that if granted bail, some of the strict conditions would also involve the “Bad Boy 4 Life” rapper living in a three-bedroom apartment in Manhattan’s Upper East Side and limiting who he can contact. A judgment on the matter is expected this week.

While the disgraced music mogul awaits a response to his latest request to be released on bond, People magazine, TMZ, the New York Post, and other outlets have obtained the detention center’s Turkey Day menu. If Combs remains behind bars through the upcoming holiday, he’s in store for a delicious meal of peanut butter and jelly for Thanksgiving dinner.

According to the detention center’s menu, Thursday, Nov. 28’s meal service kicks off at 6 AM with fruit, cereal, and pastries. The inmates will get a respite from mundane food for lunch beginning at 11 a.m., featuring turkey roast or hot and sour tofu and popular Thanksgiving sides, including mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, and dinner rolls. There will also be holiday pie. While inmates will be served a Turkey Day-like feast for lunch, starting at 4 p.m., they will have peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for dinner.

The rapper is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty after being indicted in September on extensive charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His high-profile trial is slated to begin in May 2025. 

