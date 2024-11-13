Diddy attempts to offload assets as he makes another claim for bail

It appears that Sean “Diddy” Combs is attempting to offload lucrative assets from behind bars.

A Los Angeles mansion owned by the 55-year-old disgraced music mogul with ties to his alleged “freak-offs” is up for sale, priced at $61.5 million, but has yet to attract any serious buyers.

The home — which boasts over 17,000 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a two-story guest house, and a pool — was raided by federal agents in March.

“The property itself is stunning, yet it’s clear that the criminal allegations [have] impacted buyer interest,” a real estate source with insight on the property told People magazine. “There has been some overseas curiosity from high-profile international buyers, but no serious offers”.

Meanwhile, Combs’ private jet is also on the market and is currently being rented out through the jet-chartering platform Victor. Despite any nefarious associations, trips on his private aircraft currently are currently priced at at least $100,000, Business Insider reported.

The publication also reported that jets of the same make and model — a 2015 Gulfstream G550 — typically sell for between $26 and $30 million. Combs’ jet is also pet-friendly, has 14 seats, WiFi, an entertainment system, and a matte black exterior and beige-and-black interior. Despite being among the assets the rapper is attempting to sell, it hasn’t been explicitly named in any of the lawsuits levied against him thus far.

According to federal prosecutors, Combs ran an expansive and long-running criminal enterprise. In addition to selling off some of his assets, his attorneys have also been working to get the mogul released on bail while he continues to await trial. In September, he was indicted on charges that he ran a decades-long sex-trafficking scheme, at times forcing or coercing his alleged victims to participate. Among other charges, many claim he would drug participants and film the events.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Combs’ attorneys filed a new motion for bail on Friday, Nov. 8.

Combs continues to maintain his innocence amidst all claims and charges made against him. His attorneys originally proposed a $50 million bail package; however, two judges have denied that request over concerns of witness tampering.

Now, Combs’ lawyers are once again asking for his release in a bail proposal they say is “far more robust than the previous.”

The defense team is proposing home detention with around-the-clock security monitoring and “near-total restrictions” on Combs’ ability to contact anyone aside from his attorneys.

As for now, Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which his attorneys claim is “not fit for pre-trial detention.” His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.