Missed Black Girl Day Off? Celebrate National Day of Rest for Black Women on December 2

If you’re a Black woman who missed Black Girl Day Off on October 11, don’t worry — your next chance to claim your rest is right around the corner. This December 2, 2024, marks the National Day of Rest for Black Women, a day to prioritize the peace, joy, and restoration we so deeply deserve. It’s another beautiful reminder that we are worthy of rest every day and in every way.

It’s no secret that, for Black women, rest is both regenerative and revolutionary. In a society that all too often demands our strength but neglects our humanity, choosing to rest is an act of resistance. It’s saying “no” to the systems that often exploit our labor and “yes” to our own peace and well-being.

Movements like Black Girl Day Off and The Nap Ministry have shown us just how critical rest is — not just for our bodies, but for our souls. They remind us that the relentless pace of life is unsustainable, especially for Black women, who are so often expected to shoulder the weight of the world. The National Day of Rest builds on that legacy, offering us another moment to step off the hamster wheel of expectations and into a space of restoration.

And what better time to do so than in the aftermath of Thanksgiving? Whether you spend the holidays pouring love into family and friends — cooking, hosting, managing (and let’s be real, mediating), December 2 is your chance to flip the script and let the gratitude flow inward. This day is for giving thanks to you — for all you do and for the simple fact that you deserve rest simply because you exist.

If Black Girl Day Off felt like the exhale you didn’t know you needed, think of the National Day of Rest as your second deep breath. So sis, put it all down and find rest your way.

Plan Ahead: Let your boss, co-workers, clients and loved ones know you intend to honor the National Day of Rest. If possible, delegate responsibilities or reschedule commitments.



Let your boss, co-workers, clients and loved ones know you intend to honor the National Day of Rest. If possible, delegate responsibilities or reschedule commitments. Disconnect to Reconnect: Turn off notifications, log out of social media, and give yourself permission to be unreachable.



Turn off notifications, log out of social media, and give yourself permission to be unreachable. Indulge in what brings you joy: This could mean sleeping in, reading your favorite book, dancing to a feel-good playlist, hanging out with your friends or simply sitting in silence. Whatever it is, make it sacred.

Black women have always been the ones to show up — for our families, our communities, and our workplaces. But as the saying goes, you can’t pour from an empty cup. The National Day of Rest is a reminder that our well-being is just as important as everything we give to the world. In fact, it’s the foundation of it all.

So, whether you missed Black Girl Day Off or are ready to double down on some you-time, December 2 is your day to reclaim what’s yours. Take the nap. Light the candle. Cancel the plans. Rest isn’t selfish; it’s necessary.

And if anyone asks, tell them, “It’s the National Day of Rest for Black Women — I’m off.”