Missed Black Girl Day Off? Celebrate National Day of Rest for Black Women on December 2

Whether you submit a time-off request or call in sick, unapologetically prioritize yourself in honor of National Day of Rest for Black Women.

Haniyah Philogene
Nov 27, 2024
National Day of Rest for Black women, Black women rest, What is Black women day of rest? When is National Day of Rest for Black women? theGrio.com
Celebrate National Day of Rest for Black Women on December 2. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

If you’re a Black woman who missed Black Girl Day Off on October 11, don’t worry — your next chance to claim your rest is right around the corner. This December 2, 2024, marks the National Day of Rest for Black Women, a day to prioritize the peace, joy, and restoration we so deeply deserve. It’s another beautiful reminder that we are worthy of rest every day and in every way.

It’s no secret that, for Black women, rest is both regenerative and revolutionary. In a society that all too often demands our strength but neglects our humanity, choosing to rest is an act of resistance. It’s saying “no” to the systems that often exploit our labor and “yes” to our own peace and well-being.

Movements like Black Girl Day Off and The Nap Ministry have shown us just how critical rest is — not just for our bodies, but for our souls. They remind us that the relentless pace of life is unsustainable, especially for Black women, who are so often expected to shoulder the weight of the world. The National Day of Rest builds on that legacy, offering us another moment to step off the hamster wheel of expectations and into a space of restoration.

Dear Black women, it’s Black Girl Day Off, so find your rest
Also Read:
Dear Black women, it’s Black Girl Day Off, so find your rest

And what better time to do so than in the aftermath of Thanksgiving? Whether you spend the holidays pouring love into family and friends — cooking, hosting, managing (and let’s be real, mediating), December 2 is your chance to flip the script and let the gratitude flow inward. This day is for giving thanks to you — for all you do and for the simple fact that you deserve rest simply because you exist.

If Black Girl Day Off felt like the exhale you didn’t know you needed, think of the National Day of Rest as your second deep breath. So sis, put it all down and find rest your way. 

  • Plan Ahead: Let your boss, co-workers, clients and loved ones know you intend to honor the National Day of Rest. If possible, delegate responsibilities or reschedule commitments.
  • Disconnect to Reconnect: Turn off notifications, log out of social media, and give yourself permission to be unreachable.
  • Indulge in what brings you joy: This could mean sleeping in, reading your favorite book, dancing to a feel-good playlist, hanging out with your friends or simply sitting in silence. Whatever it is, make it sacred.

Black women have always been the ones to show up — for our families, our communities, and our workplaces. But as the saying goes, you can’t pour from an empty cup. The National Day of Rest is a reminder that our well-being is just as important as everything we give to the world. In fact, it’s the foundation of it all. 

So, whether you missed Black Girl Day Off or are ready to double down on some you-time, December 2 is your day to reclaim what’s yours. Take the nap. Light the candle. Cancel the plans. Rest isn’t selfish; it’s necessary. 

And if anyone asks, tell them, “It’s the National Day of Rest for Black Women — I’m off.”

‘Unheard’: Black women open up about mental health
Also Read:
‘Unheard’: Black women open up about mental health
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Black People Podcast: Must-listen shows amplifying Black voices

Black People Podcast: Must-listen shows amplifying Black voices

By TheGrio

After Trump’s win, Black women are rethinking their role as America’s reliable political organizers

After Trump’s win, Black women are rethinking their role as America’s reliable political organizers

By TheGrio

Black stand up comedy that’s shaping the comedy scene

Black stand up comedy that’s shaping the comedy scene

By TheGrio

Whoopi Goldberg Slammed After Whining That She’s Still On ‘The View’ Because She “Needs The Money”

Whoopi Goldberg Slammed After Whining That She’s Still On ‘The View’ Because She “Needs The Money”

By TheMix.net

‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Exonerated: “I Stand By What I’ve Always Said”

‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Exonerated: “I Stand By What I’ve Always Said”

By Popviewers

She’s Hurt That Her Boyfriend Spent A Night In Bed Hugging His Crying Ex-Girlfriend

She’s Hurt That Her Boyfriend Spent A Night In Bed Hugging His Crying Ex-Girlfriend

By Chip Chick