Dear Black women, it’s Black Girl Day Off, so find your rest

October 11 is National Black Girl Day Off, and as I sit at my desk writing to you, I can’t help but chuckle at the irony, because do Black women ever really get a day off? One of the harsh realities of stumbling into the trenches of womanhood — or adulthood in general — is the realization that nothing ever stops. Someone is always going to need something. Something is always going to require your attention. And no matter how many self-help books or podcasts you consume, nothing can fully prepare you for how physically, mentally, and emotionally taxing womanhood can be.

So, today, I’m talking to your inner girl.

I’m talking to the part of you that has managed to hold onto your childlike wonder. The silent voice that dreams like the sky is the limit. The version of you that couldn’t wait to be a “grown-up” so you could do whatever you wanted. While you may not tap into her often, she still lives within you and is longing to come out and play.

If you’re anything like me, today is not a day off work. It’s another day filled with familiar demands: phone calls, emails, and expectations that seem to multiply by the minute. Black Girl Day Off is meant to be a celebration, yet it often feels more like another item on our endless to-do list. The truth is, most women wear so many hats—caregiver, provider, friend, sister, mother, significant other, community leader — that we sometimes forget to pause and acknowledge our own needs.

Yet, in the midst of this chaos, I urge you to pause and reflect on the deeper meaning of Black Girl Day Off. It’s not just about stepping away from our responsibilities; it’s about reconnecting with the joy that often gets overshadowed by the grind. It’s about reconnecting with that elusive inner girl who dared to dream without the weight of the world on her shoulders — the one who skipped through the grass, laughed out loud, and believed in the magic of possibility.

What dreams have you shelved in the name of responsibility? What joys have you set aside in your quest to fulfill obligations? This day, intended as a reminder for Black women to pause and recharge, is not just about rest — it’s about reclaiming our joy, our aspirations, and our unapologetic right to simply be.

As Black women, we carry an unbelievably powerful ancestry of resilience and strength. Our innate ability to “keep our heads up” on the days we feel like we’re drowning often makes us forget the power of vulnerability. It’s okay to acknowledge that we’re tired — tired of being the backbone, the hard worker, the trendsetter, the reliable one. Tired of being overlooked. Today is an invitation to push back against the grind and redefine what rest looks like for us. It’s not just about physical respite; it’s about emotional and mental rejuvenation, too.

Take a moment to breathe. Picture your inner girl — what does she want to do? Dance, paint, explore? Whether it’s a quick dance break, a walk down memory lane with an old favorite movie, or simply sitting in silence to breathe, let her whisper to you, reminding you of the beauty of possibility. Yes, the world will still turn, and demands will still arise, but today, carve out that sacred space for yourself. You deserve it. You are worthy of rest, joy, and all the dreams that still await you.

OK, so maybe you can’t take the day off, Black girl. But as I sit here at my desk, I’m embracing the irony. I acknowledge the demands of today while simultaneously choosing to celebrate the girl within. I challenge you to do the same. Today, find your joy, even amidst the chaos. Because in that joy lies the strength to continue fighting, dreaming, and unapologetically being a Black woman in a world that often refuses to pause.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle writer for theGrio covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.