Is anything on your Thanksgiving table actually healthy? Hint: Dark meat lovers may be onto something.

Turkey isn’t just the star of Thanksgiving feasts throughout the country; it is also the healthiest item on the table — yes, even slathered in butter or served fried.

A dietitian who spoke to People magazine said, “It’s actually really hard to make it unhealthy.”

This is because turkey has long been known for being an extremely low-fat source of protein. That said, there are areas of the bird that are more healthy than others. For instance, the skin is the least healthy because most of the salt and fat end up there. Meanwhile, dark meat lovers may just have a point; not only is that part typically tastier and more moist, but it’s even richer in nutrients.

As with many of the top dishes served this time of year, the healthiness of your bird comes down to how it’s prepared. While roasting a turkey remains among the healthiest ways to prepare it, frying the bird isn’t as unhealthy as it sounds. Turkey meat is so dense that even frying it barely gives it much more sodium than roasting it. The American Heart Association recommends removing the skin before consuming, regardless.

The nuances of preparation apply to nearly everything on the Thanksgiving table, although some seasonal favorites are difficult to make tasty and healthy.

It’s hardly surprising that mac and cheese, though beloved and made popular by Black chef James Hemings while enslaved at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, is not on the healthy list. Between the carbs, salt, and cheese, it’s quite an indulgent dish. For this reason, mac and cheese should likely also be on the “no” list for anyone taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic. Stuffing or dressing (depending on who you ask), green bean casserole, candied yams, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes with gravy are also items those taking GLP-1 medications should avoid or indulge in sparingly.

If you do spring for a heaping of that golden cheesy goodness, you could balance it out with a side of fiber-rich collard greens. Just go easy on the salt, and the greens will remain relatively healthy. It doesn’t hurt to remove any turkey or pork from that pot they’re boiling in as well.

Similar to collard greens, mashed potatoes don’t have to be unhealthy, depending on how they’re prepared. More cream, butter, salt, and gravy may taste better, but they also raise the dish’s sodium, fat and cholesterol content.

When it comes to desserts, it might surprise some to learn that a slice of protein-rich pumpkin pie or fiber-rich apple pie may not be as bad for you as it seems. Skip that dollop of whipped cream or ice cream on the side, and you could gobble-gobble away relatively guilt-free.

Beyond what’s served, the healthiness of your Thanksgiving meal could also largely depend on when it’s served. Those who eat dinner earlier in the day may be setting themselves up for the most success. Marie-Pierre St-Onge, associate professor of nutritional medicine at Columbia University and center director for the American Heart Association-funded Go Red for Women Strategically Focused Research Center, told HuffPost she recommends eating the bulk of one’s calories earlier in the day.

“It’s easier to adjust throughout the rest of the day if you’ve overeaten at an earlier meal,” she explained. “Also, having large meals closer to bedtime is less than ideal because then you’re full and you have undigested foods in your gastrointestinal system that can potentially lead to some gastric reflux in individuals who are prone to that.”

Part of “adjusting” to a heavy holiday meal might include taking some time later in the day for healthy activities, like encouraging your crew to take a walk after your plates are cleared while there’s still some sunlight. You could also turn on some tunes and get everyone moving and grooving to the music.

For the truly health-conscious, it’s helpful to remember that the same rules for diet and nutrition apply on holidays. However, plenty of experts agree that since part of moderation and ordered eating is occasionally allowing for at least one day to indulge without beating yourself up, it may as well be a holiday. So try not to overthink it or overindulge — enjoy that plate!