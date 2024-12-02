Dialing long distance: Harden joins Curry as the only NBA players to reach 3,000 3-pointers

Harden hit the milestone in the first half of the Los Angeles Clippers' 126-122 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

Associated Press
Dec 2, 2024
James Harden, James Harden 3-pointers, James Harden 3000 3-pointers, James Harden shooter, James Harden NBA, James Harden stats, Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, theGrio.com
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden looks toward the scoreboard after making a three-point shot that put him at 2,998 points for three-point shots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — James Harden has joined Golden State’s Stephen Curry as the only NBA players to reach 3,000 career 3-pointers.

Harden hit the milestone in the first half of the Los Angeles Clippers’ 126-122 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. He hit three 3s in the first half and three more in the second half while leading the Clippers with 39 points.

“Another one of those accomplishments that you never take for granted,” Harden said. “The amount of work that I’ve put in — countless days and nights where I put the work in — a lot of people don’t see it but the results happen, so I’m just thankful.”

Harden just missed a triple-double, with nine rebounds and 11 assists.

The achievement finished off a standout week for the 35-year-old guard. Harden scored 43 points — his most as a Clipper — in a road win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, his 100th career game of 40 or more. He joined Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan as the only players to do so.

“He had that first quarter against Washington where he reminded people, ‘Hey, I can still go out here and drop 40 on you real quick,’” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Want a long life? An expert recommends this habit
Also Read:
Want a long life? An expert recommends this habit

The Clippers are 13-9 without superstar Kawhi Leonard, who has yet to play this season while managing ongoing inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee.

Harden has been tasked with carrying a greater offensive load in Leonard’s absence as well as Paul George leaving as a free agent in the offseason. He has responded and at times, like against the Wizards, his efforts have recalled his prolific scoring years with the Houston Rockets.

Malone noted that Harden has matured and responded to what’s been asked of him as a point guard.

“He makes almost every key decision for their offense,” the coach said. ”He can beat you with his playmaking as well, and that shows you the talent, that shows you the quality of his game, where he’s not solely the scorer.”

Harden is also mentoring the team’s younger players, a role he describes as “very, very comfortable” for him.

“It’s easy for me just because I’ve been in this situation for a lot of my NBA career. Just helping guys as much as I can to where it makes the game a lot easier for them,” he said. “It’s really fun.”

Norman Powell said he and the other Clippers love to play with Harden because they know he’ll get them the ball.

“It’s difficult to see from afar,” Powell said, “but on the floor knowing when to attack, knowing when to get his shot off, when to get the guys open, the pass that he makes. He knows how to get guys open and to get the most out of the team.”

Can’t take National Day of Rest for Black Women off? Here’s how to still prioritize your peace
Also Read:
Can’t take National Day of Rest for Black Women off? Here’s how to still prioritize your peace
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Jonathan Major’s ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation lawsuit against the actor

Jonathan Major’s ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation lawsuit against the actor

By TheGrio

Singer Khalid confirms his sexuality after being ‘outed’ on social media

Singer Khalid confirms his sexuality after being ‘outed’ on social media

By TheGrio

Kanye West sued for allegedly assaulting model Jenn An during a 2010 music video shoot

Kanye West sued for allegedly assaulting model Jenn An during a 2010 music video shoot

By TheGrio

Her Sister Stole A 65-Inch TV With Her Husband Since The Store Was Mobbed For Black Friday

Her Sister Stole A 65-Inch TV With Her Husband Since The Store Was Mobbed For Black Friday

By Chip Chick

She Strangely Went Missing After Her Daughter Was Told She Had A Stroke In A Psychiatric Hospital, But There Are No Records Pointing To This

She Strangely Went Missing After Her Daughter Was Told She Had A Stroke In A Psychiatric Hospital, But There Are No Records Pointing To This

By Chip Chick

She’s Worried Her Husband Will Divorce Her Over Her Daughter Lying To Make Him Look Like A Creep

She’s Worried Her Husband Will Divorce Her Over Her Daughter Lying To Make Him Look Like A Creep

By Chip Chick