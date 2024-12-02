Can’t take National Day of Rest for Black Women off? Here’s how to still prioritize your peace

Today is National Day of Rest for Black Women. So, sorry if you’re reading this from work.

Much like Black Girl Day Off, which arrived in the middle of October, today may be difficult for some to take off and really prioritize the rest they need. While the day has ideally been set aside for Black women to prioritize themselves, it’s also a day that follows a big holiday weekend for many and is among the last days to leverage end-of-year productivity before the next big holiday break.

But let’s be clear: These days are simply meant to raise awareness of the need for taking breaks and resting, however you see fit. You shouldn’t have to save it for a specific day on the calendar.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rest or sleep can promote a wide range of health benefits, including reduced blood pressure, heart health, stronger immunity, better mental health, and more.

Speaking to the Chicago Tribune during a recent event she hosted, Tricia Hersey, founder of the Nap Ministry said, “We’re in a crisis mode of deep sleep deprivation, deep lack of self-worth, (and) mental health.”

She couldn’t be more right. Black women, especially those who are politically minded, have had quite an exhausting year. However, rest doesn’t just mean sleeping.

So, whether you’re stuck at work or just looking for more ways to promote restfulness in your life, we’ve highlighted eight different methods below.

The seven different types of rest

In order to get some good rest, you need to get clear on the type of rest you need. As it turns out, rest isn’t just physically sleeping. According to experts, there are seven specific ways to get rest: Physical, mental, emotional, sensory, creative, social, and spiritual. It’s perfectly acceptable and even encouraged to find ways to get rest in all seven areas at the same time.

Truly power off during your lunch hour or break

Stick to your hard-outs, turn off those notifications, and enjoy your break or time off the clock. Refrain from multitasking as well. The emails, questions, and work will be there when you return; but your sanity might not if you don’t give yourself your time to recharge.

Keep at least one day during the weekend (or your day off) sacred

You may have days off in the middle of the week or a standard two-day weekend; either way, don’t let your entire “time off” be spent running errands and socializing. Try to keep one of your off days sacred for just relaxing, lounging, and doing whatever you like — even if that’s nothing at all.

Don’t rob yourself of good sleep

One thing from childhood that should have followed us into adulthood was a non-negotiable bedtime. Now rest might not just be about sleeping, but getting regular sleep is fundamental to nearly every function in the body. Set a bedtime for yourself and stick to it. Stop doom-scrolling, turn off that streaming queue, and get some shut-eye.

Build in more restorative activities

There are plenty of activities and lifestyles that inspire restoration, from meditation to pilates to taking walks in nature to getting massages. Pay attention to the way you feel during and after certain activities and make time for the ones that make you feel good, calm, and happy. This could be as simple as listening to a song and having a mini three-minute dance party.

Take time off from everything

It doesn’t matter if you didn’t get today off. If you have PTO, or the ability to take time off, use it. Pick a time of year and set it as your ultimate rest period. We highly recommend not scheduling it around the holidays, when everyone else has time off, too. Instead, consider taking that time randomly in the spring, around your birthday, or later in winter. Truly do nothing. Don’t just take the time off of work; truly take a break from “living” and just “exist.”

Don’t be afraid to say “no” to things

Don’t be afraid to say “no,” whether it’s to last-minute plans, a phone call, or a bind someone needs help with. Our no’s protect our peace and our energy.

You don’t have to do it alone

The best sleep might happen when we’re totally alone in a cool and comfy bed, but “rest” doesn’t just occur in solitude. In fact, according to Time magazine, people in our lives who are good at keeping us present can actually work similarly to a sedative.

Remember the times you’ve fallen asleep talking on the phone with someone or while giggling during a sleepover as a kid? Or the times you felt much lighter after sharing a bottle of wine with that one friend. Get some face time around those who truly restore your energy and create healthy boundaries with the ones who drain it.