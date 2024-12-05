Angel Reese named FNAA 2024 Style Influencer of the Year, says ‘This is just the beginning’

WNBA star Angel Reese may already be a stratospheric success, but, as she reminded the crowd at the 38th annual FN Achievement Awards on Wednesday night, she’s just getting started. The Chicago Sky forward received the FN Style Influencer of the Year award at the annual awards ceremony, which took place at Cipriani South Street in New York City, presented by fellow Reebok ambassador, musician Tobe Nwigwe.

“I’m here to present the FN Style Influencer of the Year award to a woman that has had a monumental year,” said Nwigwe. “She’s a WNBA All-Star, we are both part of the Reebok family, she’s an entrepreneur, fashion influencer and inspiration to the next generation. She is unapologetically herself on and off the court. She continues to carve out her own place in the world, and fans worldwide have embraced her for her outspoken personality, authenticity and a dedication to the game.”

While all of these accolades are true, it is equally true that, at 22, Reese is still gaining her footing in adulthood, let alone as a rising and occasionally embattled star on the court. As the “Bayou Barbie” thanked her family for their steadfast support in her acceptance speech, per Footwear News, Reese also gave a nod to sponsor Reebok, which has already produced her Reebok by Angel collection and plans to debut her signature shoe in 2026.

“I want to give a huge shout-out to Reebok for just believing in me and bringing my vision to life, for everything I ever wanted to do with them and am continuing to do with them,” she said. “My dreams have already come true. They’ve given me the platform to be myself, unapologetically myself.”

Undeniably, Reese has had a tremendous impact on the growing profile of the WNBA, which garnered record-breaking attention in a season in which she, Caitlin Clark, Rickea Jackson and several other rookies drew a new and unprecedented fanbase to the 28-year-old league. In addition to becoming part owner of a professional women’s soccer team, Reese even boasts her own following, dubbed “Reese’s Pieces,” earning a limited-edition endorsement deal with parent company Hershey.

Nevertheless, as the basketball star herself suggests, there is plenty more Angel Reese to look forward to.

“I’m 22 years old,” she reminded the crowd on Wednesday night. “I’m still figuring life out, but this is just the beginning,”