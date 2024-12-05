Angel Reese named FNAA 2024 Style Influencer of the Year, says ‘This is just the beginning’

WNBA star Angel Reese accepted the FN Style Influencer of the Year award from Tobe Nwigwe on Dec. 4 in New York City.

Maiysha Kai
Dec 5, 2024
Angel Reese, Angel Reese Footwear News Achievement Awards, Footwear News Achievement Awards, Angel Reese FNA Awards, Angel Reese Style Influencer or the Year, FNAA 2024 Style Influencer of the Year, Angel Reese FN Style Influencer of the Year, theGrio.com
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Angel Reese attends the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

WNBA star Angel Reese may already be a stratospheric success, but, as she reminded the crowd at the 38th annual FN Achievement Awards on Wednesday night, she’s just getting started. The Chicago Sky forward received the FN Style Influencer of the Year award at the annual awards ceremony, which took place at Cipriani South Street in New York City, presented by fellow Reebok ambassador, musician Tobe Nwigwe.

“I’m here to present the FN Style Influencer of the Year award to a woman that has had a monumental year,” said Nwigwe. “She’s a WNBA All-Star, we are both part of the Reebok family, she’s an entrepreneur, fashion influencer and inspiration to the next generation. She is unapologetically herself on and off the court. She continues to carve out her own place in the world, and fans worldwide have embraced her for her outspoken personality, authenticity and a dedication to the game.”

While all of these accolades are true, it is equally true that, at 22, Reese is still gaining her footing in adulthood, let alone as a rising and occasionally embattled star on the court. As the “Bayou Barbie” thanked her family for their steadfast support in her acceptance speech, per Footwear News, Reese also gave a nod to sponsor Reebok, which has already produced her Reebok by Angel collection and plans to debut her signature shoe in 2026.

“I want to give a huge shout-out to Reebok for just believing in me and bringing my vision to life, for everything I ever wanted to do with them and am continuing to do with them,” she said. “My dreams have already come true. They’ve given me the platform to be myself, unapologetically myself.”

Undeniably, Reese has had a tremendous impact on the growing profile of the WNBA, which garnered record-breaking attention in a season in which she, Caitlin Clark, Rickea Jackson and several other rookies drew a new and unprecedented fanbase to the 28-year-old league. In addition to becoming part owner of a professional women’s soccer team, Reese even boasts her own following, dubbed “Reese’s Pieces,” earning a limited-edition endorsement deal with parent company Hershey.

Nevertheless, as the basketball star herself suggests, there is plenty more Angel Reese to look forward to.

“I’m 22 years old,” she reminded the crowd on Wednesday night. “I’m still figuring life out, but this is just the beginning,”

Nia Long and Larenz Tate give us the ‘Love Jones’ reunion we’ve been waiting for, but there’s an elephant in the room
Also Read:
Nia Long and Larenz Tate give us the ‘Love Jones’ reunion we’ve been waiting for, but there’s an elephant in the room
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

After Trump’s win, Black women are rethinking their role as America’s reliable political organizers

After Trump’s win, Black women are rethinking their role as America’s reliable political organizers

By TheGrio

Democrats still don’t agree on the seriousness of their political problem after election defeat

Democrats still don’t agree on the seriousness of their political problem after election defeat

By TheGrio

‘It is on and poppin’: Leaders prepare for battle against Trump administration hostile to civil rights

‘It is on and poppin’: Leaders prepare for battle against Trump administration hostile to civil rights

By TheGrio

Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington, Susan Surandon, Shine in “The Six Triple Eight” Trailer

Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington, Susan Surandon, Shine in “The Six Triple Eight” Trailer

By Popviewers

Amazon Studios Founder Criticizes Hollywood’s Turn To Ideology Over Entertainment: “Making Customers The Enemy Of Your Industry Is Never Viable”

Amazon Studios Founder Criticizes Hollywood’s Turn To Ideology Over Entertainment: “Making Customers The Enemy Of Your Industry Is Never Viable”

By Bounding Into Comics

The 2024 National Dog Show: A Thanksgiving Tradition Returns with New Breeds and Canine Stars

The 2024 National Dog Show: A Thanksgiving Tradition Returns with New Breeds and Canine Stars

By Rocky Kanaka