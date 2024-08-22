Angel Reese scores an endorsement deal with Reese’s chocolate

WNBA star Angel Reese may have found her perfect sponsorship match. This week, the Chicago Sky forward announced her official partnership with The Hershey Company’s “Reese’s” candy. The chocolate manufacturer is teaming up with the WNBA Rookie of the Year to launch “Reese’s Pieces,” a limited-edition merch collection.

“The fans really made this happen,” Reese said in a press release. “This collection is for my Reese’s Pieces — who’ve been with me every step of the way and the design elements bring together things that I love — basketball, style, and of course, Reese’s!”

While the collaboration seems like a no-brainer, the basketball star revealed this deal took her and her independent management team four years to achieve. After LSU’s win against the Indiana Fever, Reese’s fans began calling themselves the “Reese’s Pieces,” which quickly led to fans asking when the chocolate brand would work with the former LSU player.

“The connection between my name and the Reese’s brand was obvious, but it went deeper than that,” she added, per Boardroom.“My fans started calling themselves ‘Reese’s Pieces,’ and after I kept seeing it on social, I started engaging with some of my fans about it.”

In honor of the highly anticipated collaboration, the duo released a limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on the basketball player’s official website. With plans to release two more capsule collections, the initial drop features an array of cropped tees, t-shirts, hats, and hoodies with a reimagined “Reese’s Pieces” logo.

“I wanted to deliver something that they could proudly wear this season,” Reese said, describing the collection. “We worked as quickly as possible with Reese’s to build a collection that really reflected who I am — bold, vibrant, and unapologetically me.”

Future drops will reportedly include custom jersey design and merch, including the timeless Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup design. Reese’s partnership with the Hershey Company is only one of the athlete’s many brand endorsements. Prior to joining the WNBA, Reese had reportedly garnered $1.8 million in NIL deals through endorsements with Reebok, Airbnb, Beats by Dre and more.

“I’ve learned so much about the business side of things and how to be strategic with my brand partners. It’s about aligning with brands that reflect who I am on and off the court, and Reese’s is a perfect example of that,” she said. “This is definitely one of those ‘pinch-me’ moments, where everything feels like it is coming full circle.”

Shop the Reese’s Pieces collection now on theangelreese.com.