Angel Reese scores an endorsement deal with Reese’s chocolate

WNBA star Angel Reese is teaming up with The Hershey Company for a special collection of “Reese’s Pieces.”

Aug 22, 2024
Angel Reese Reese's Pieces, Angel Reese x Reese's, Angel Reese The Hershey Company, Angel Reese Reese's Collection theGrio.com
WNBA's Angel Reese and Reese’s Pieces Limited-Edition Merch Drop (Photos: Getty Images and The Hershey Company/PRNewswire)

WNBA star Angel Reese may have found her perfect sponsorship match. This week, the Chicago Sky forward announced her official partnership with The Hershey Company’s “Reese’s” candy. The chocolate manufacturer is teaming up with the WNBA Rookie of the Year to launch “Reese’s Pieces,” a limited-edition merch collection. 

“The fans really made this happen,” Reese said in a press release. “This collection is for my Reese’s Pieces — who’ve been with me every step of the way and the design elements bring together things that I love  — basketball, style, and of course, Reese’s!”

While the collaboration seems like a no-brainer, the basketball star revealed this deal took her and her independent management team four years to achieve. After LSU’s win against the Indiana Fever, Reese’s fans began calling themselves the “Reese’s Pieces,” which quickly led to fans asking when the chocolate brand would work with the former LSU player. 

“The connection between my name and the Reese’s brand was obvious, but it went deeper than that,” she added, per Boardroom.“My fans started calling themselves ‘Reese’s Pieces,’ and after I kept seeing it on social, I started engaging with some of my fans about it.”

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Angel Reese scores an endorsement deal with Reese’s chocolate

Sports

Angel Reese joins other WNBA stars in new professional basketball league

Sports

Angel Reese has a knack for double-doubles and upsetting hordes of racists in her run for WNBA Rookie of the Year

Sports

Angel Reese extends double-double streak in front of Barclays Center record crowd

Sports

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese headline WNBA All-Star team that will face US Olympic squad

Sports

The media is responsible for the racist rhetoric around women’s basketball

Sports

Chicago Sky embracing their share of WNBA spotlight behind gregarious rookie Angel Reese

Sports

Angel Reese is excelling on and off the court in her WNBA rookie season with the Chicago Sky

In honor of the highly anticipated collaboration, the duo released a limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on the basketball player’s official website. With plans to release two more capsule collections, the initial drop features an array of cropped tees, t-shirts, hats, and hoodies with a reimagined “Reese’s Pieces” logo. 

“I wanted to deliver something that they could proudly wear this season,” Reese said, describing the collection. “We worked as quickly as possible with Reese’s to build a collection that really reflected who I am — bold, vibrant, and unapologetically me.”

Future drops will reportedly include custom jersey design and merch, including the timeless Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup design. Reese’s partnership with the Hershey Company is only one of the athlete’s many brand endorsements. Prior to joining the WNBA, Reese had reportedly garnered $1.8 million in NIL deals through endorsements with Reebok, Airbnb, Beats by Dre and more. 

“I’ve learned so much about the business side of things and how to be strategic with my brand partners. It’s about aligning with brands that reflect who I am on and off the court, and Reese’s is a perfect example of that,” she said. “This is definitely one of those ‘pinch-me’ moments, where everything feels like it is coming full circle.”

Shop the Reese’s Pieces collection now on theangelreese.com.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Watch: Hakeem Jeffries explains why Democrats are united behind Harris at DNC

Watch: Hakeem Jeffries explains why Democrats are united behind Harris at DNC

By TheGrio

Black beauty influencers you should be following

Black beauty influencers you should be following

By TheGrio

Rep. Jasmine Crockett gets emotional sharing Kamala Harris story at DNC

Rep. Jasmine Crockett gets emotional sharing Kamala Harris story at DNC

By TheGrio

Prospect of player pay another wrinkle for HBCU schools, where big NIL deals still taking root

Prospect of player pay another wrinkle for HBCU schools, where big NIL deals still taking root

By TheGrio

The Queens of R&B Tour makes me excited for my auntie era

The Queens of R&B Tour makes me excited for my auntie era

By TheGrio

Barack and Michelle Obama hit Trump with sharp one-liners at DNC

Barack and Michelle Obama hit Trump with sharp one-liners at DNC

By TheGrio