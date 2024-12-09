26-year-old Luigi Mangione in police custody for UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

New York City officials have identified 26-year-old Luigi Mangione as a person of interest in the assassination-style killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

According to police, a McDonald’s employee recognized Mangione from an NYPD Crime Stoppers photo and called authorities to report that he was eating in the restaurant, leading them to take him into custody.

Police say Mangione was found with an anti-corporate manifesto, fake IDs, and a ghost gun on his person.

“He matches the description we’ve been looking for,” said Mayor Eric Adams. An early NYPD report had received criticism online for calling the suspect a “light-skinned male” instead of simply stating that he was white.

The New York Post reports that Mangione previously attended the University of Pennsylvania, was high school class valedictorian in 2016, and had ties to Towson, Md. His social media postings hint at motivation tied to being disgruntled with the healthcare industry.

The shooting drew national attention due to the stone-cold reactions of many in the public to Thompson’s death, as they criticized the high rates of insurance denials and greed that contributed to the loss of American lives.

NYPD Officials are en route to Pennsylvania to question Mangione now. Watch the full press conference below: