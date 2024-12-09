Black Girl Disney co-founder Dominique Brown dies from an allergic reaction at a holiday brand event

Dominique Brown, a social media influencer best known for her affinity for Disney theme parks, died on Dec. 5 during a BoxLunch holiday event after experiencing a severe allergic reaction. According to various reports, the 34-year-old content creator was said to have eaten something event staff told her did not include an ingredient she was allergic to.

“She asked if there [were] peanuts in the food and everyone told her no,” one user on X who claims to have known Brown wrote. “When she instantly felt bad she asked someone to take her to the hospital, everyone said no and to take pictures first. So sad.”

Though a People magazine reporter who was in attendance claims to have seen Brown receiving CPR and other sources say 911 was called immediately, Brown ultimately died from the allergic reaction, leaving many wondering how this could happen. Social media users across platforms are questioning how such a tragedy occurred when BoxLunch reportedly communicated guests’ food allergies to the venue.

“We are devastated by the passing of Dominique Brown, a beloved member of the BoxLunch Collective, who suffered a medical emergency at an event hosted by BoxLunch on Thursday in Los Angeles,” BoxLunch said in a statement on Dec. 7, per People magazine. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends, and we will do everything we can to support them and the members of the BoxLunch Collective and our team during this painful time.”

In addition to offering grief counseling for BoxLunch Collective staff and influencers, BoxLunch is reportedly investigating the incident.

Brown, who went by @helloodomo on social media, was the co-founder of Black Girl Disney, an online community dedicated to making the Disney influencer space more inclusive to women of color. A proud graduate of Grambling State University and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Brown is remembered for her bubbly personality on and off social media.

Hi everyone, this is @pramos313 – Dominique’s brother,” Patrick Ramos commented under the influencer’s final Instagram post, on Dec. 6. “I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to her social media fam for showing her so much love and light. Disney did bring her joy, but it was unparalleled that she found a community who loved her and Disney as much as she did. I will miss my sister and best friend and that infectious smile she always had. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart.”

“Thank you Dominique for bringing the Black Girl Disney community together. You are such a light, that anyone can feel through the screen or in person,” another user commented.

In 2024, approximately 33 million people in the United States report having at least one food allergy, and the CDC reports that Black adults are more likely to possess food allergies compared to other demographics. Ultimately, Brown’s tragic passing is a reminder of the severity of such allergies and how important it is for caterers and venues to properly train all members of their staff on the proper ways to communicate and handle guests with potential allergies.