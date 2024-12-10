Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo and more react to Golden Globe nominations

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The nominations for the Golden Globe Awards are a starry collection of the biggest names from film and television.

“Emilia Pérez” is the leading nominee with 10, but Monday’s nominations gave a boost to several films hoping to be in contention for the Academy Awards, including “Wicked” and “The Substance.”

The Globes are known for bringing together television and film stars for the first major awards show each year. The Globes will be handed out Jan. 5 in Beverly Hills, California, in a ceremony hosted by comedian (and Globes nominee) Nikki Glaser.

Here’s a collection of reactions to this year’s Globes nominations:

Cynthia Erivo, for “Wicked”

“This feels really surreal and wild, and I think it’s particularly special because it’s for a musical … it feels like a really beautiful full-circle moment to be celebrated for this, and it’s a bit of a dream come true because there was definitely a time that I didn’t think that would ever happen … I don’t know how often you get to do a big musical onscreen. Some people who don’t go to musicals full stop are going to see this, it’s just been the most incredible thing to see happen, and my eyes are wide open every day and my brain is blown away by the connection that it’s making with people.” — In an interview with The Associated Press. It’s Erivo’s fourth Globe nomination.

Jeremy Strong, for “The Apprentice”

“I was sort of prepared for the film to be overlooked, given the way it’s been going … So it is just indescribably meaningful to me that the Globes recognized the film on the grounds of its artistry and as a film. I think this has been a real battle from the get-go to get it made, but even more so to get it seen. And to sort of convince the industry that it was worthy of being seen. It’s a human and archetypal story that could not possibly be more relevant or essential to the moment that we are living through. … I’m just happy because I think this means more people will see the movie, which has been the only goal. If you want to understand where America is in 2024, a lot of it points to Roy Cohn and his influence on Donald Trump.” — In an interview. Strong played Trump mentor Roy Cohn.

Demi Moore, for “The Substance”

“Just to have this recognition, this acknowledgment, to be part of the conversation, I think is a huge win for women, but also for people seeing the importance of self-love and self-acceptance, which is really the kind of overall messaging in this. So I really am thrilled.” — In an interview.

Pamela Anderson, for “The Last Showgirl”

“This is a tiny little film that got me out of my garden. I was making pickles and jam. I didn’t think I’d be doing more in this industry. I was a little disappointed in myself and was kind of reassessing some of my life choices. But then this came up and I read it and I could hear her voice in my head, I could see it already and I just thought, ‘This is life or death. I have to do this film.’ This is that feeling that people get when they respond to material and they have to do it. Of course, wasn’t thinking about any of this. I was just thinking ‘I need some place to put my entire life.’ And that was this film, all my life experience from childhood until now.” — In an interview.

Yura Borisov, for “Anora”

“Yesterday was my birthday and everybody was texting me and calling me – but today it’s more than that. It was a very interesting time (making the film) and of course I hoped that some interesting people would see it, but I absolutely had no idea about all this stuff, the Palme d’Or, everything …. Everyone (on cast and crew) they gave absolutely 100% — and more than 100% — of the energy and attention that they have, and that’s why I am very happy that they are nominated, too.” — In an interview.

Cooper Koch, for “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The thing that I’m most happy about in terms of the nomination is just that I get to have another stage — a big stage — to be able to advocate for them and talk to them. This part — this person — means the world to me and it’s very, very special.” — In an interview. Koch played Erik Menendez.

Colman Domingo, for “Sing Sing”

“It tapped into something that I understand deeply — the transformative powers of theater. It’s not just about putting on plays, but it’s about the community building that it does, it’s about putting yourself in that person’s shoes. The film was made with deep sincerity and deep respect and heaping amounts of grace.” — In an interview. “Sing Sing” is about a real-life rehabilitation program that works to offer inmates an artistic outlet.

Edward Berger, director of “Conclave”

“I wanted to show the humanity of what goes on behind closed doors, the messiness, the imperfection, the ambition. In that sense, I feel this movie is not so much about religion than politics. It is a political thriller. It could be about Washington, D.C., or about CEOs — the politics of power.” — In an interview.