Justice Department, Louisville reach deal after probe prompted by Breonna Taylor killing

"This consent decree marks a new day for Louisville," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who leads the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

Associated Press
Dec 12, 2024
Breonna Taylor, theGrio.com
This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

The U.S. Justice Department and the city of Louisville have reached an agreement to reform the city’s police force after an investigation prompted by the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, officials said Thursday.

The consent decree, which must be approved by a judge, follows a federal investigation that found Louisville police have engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discrimination against the Black community.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the “historic content decree” will build upon and accelerate, this transformational police reform we have already begun in Louisville.” He noted that “significant improvements” have already been implemented since Taylor’s death in March 2020. That includes a city law banning the use of “no-knock” warrants.

The Justice Department report released in March 2023 said the Louisville police department “discriminates against Black people in its enforcement activities,” uses excessive force and conducts searches based on invalid warrants. It also said the department violates the rights of people engaged in protests.

“This conduct harmed community members and undermined public trust in law enforcement that is essential for public safety,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who leads the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This consent decree marks a new day for Louisville.”

Ann Cole Lowe: The trailblazing African American couturier
Also Read:
Ann Cole Lowe: The trailblazing African American couturier

Once the consent decree is agreed upon, a federal officer will monitor the progress made by the city.

The Justice Department under the Biden administration opened 12 civil rights investigations into law enforcement agencies, but this is the first that has reached a consent decree. The Justice Department and the city of Springfield, Massachusetts announced an agreement in 2022 but the investigation into that police department was opened under President Donald Trump’s first administration.

City officials in Memphis have taken a different approach, pushing against the need for a Justice Department consent decree to enact reforms in light of a federal investigation launched after Tyre Nichols’ killing that found Memphis officers routinely use unwarranted force and disproportionately target Black people. Memphis officials have not ruled eventually agreeing to a consent decree, but have said the city can make changes more effectively without committing to a binding pact.

It remains to be seen what will happen to attempts to reach such agreements between cities and the Justice Department once President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House. The Justice Department under the first Trump administration curtailed the use of consent decrees, and the Republican president-elect is expected to again radically reshape the department’s priorities around civil rights.

Nick Cannon reveals the ‘pressure’ he felt while married to Mariah Carey
Also Read:
Nick Cannon reveals the ‘pressure’ he felt while married to Mariah Carey
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

2 Black men go free after convictions overturned in case involving a discredited white cop

2 Black men go free after convictions overturned in case involving a discredited white cop

By TheGrio

An ex-detective accused of abusing Black women died in an apparent suicide as his trial was starting

An ex-detective accused of abusing Black women died in an apparent suicide as his trial was starting

By TheGrio

Black fencing pioneer and 6-time Olympian Peter Westbrook dies at 72

Black fencing pioneer and 6-time Olympian Peter Westbrook dies at 72

By TheGrio

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence on Health Scare in New Netflix Comedy Special

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence on Health Scare in New Netflix Comedy Special

By Popviewers

Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down Discussing Dave Coulier’s Cancer Diagnosis – ‘Been Praying’

Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down Discussing Dave Coulier’s Cancer Diagnosis – ‘Been Praying’

By TheMix.net

He Started Crying When His Girlfriend Said She Wants To Open Their Relationship

He Started Crying When His Girlfriend Said She Wants To Open Their Relationship

By Chip Chick