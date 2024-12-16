Judge rejects Trump’s bid to dismiss hush money conviction because of Supreme Court immunity ruling

Prosecutors have said there should be some accommodation for his upcoming presidency, but they insist the conviction should stand.

Associated Press
Dec 16, 2024
Donald Trump, theGrio.com
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to make comments to members of the media after a jury convicted him of felony crimes for falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election, at Manhattan Criminal Court, May 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

A judge Monday rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s bid to have his hush money conviction dismissed because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity. But the case’s overall future remains unclear.

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan‘s decision eliminates one potential off-ramp from the case ahead of Trump’s return to office next month, but his lawyers have raised other arguments for dismissal.

Prosecutors have said there should be some accommodation for his upcoming presidency, but they insist the conviction should stand.

A jury convicted Trump in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump denies wrongdoing.

The allegations involved a scheme to hide a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels during the final days of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to silence her claims that they’d had sex years earlier, which he denies.

Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Supreme Court justice to perform on a Broadway stage
Also Read:
Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Supreme Court justice to perform on a Broadway stage

A month after the verdict, the Supreme Court ruled that ex-presidents can’t be prosecuted for official acts — things they did in the course of running the country — and that prosecutors can’t cite those actions to bolster a case centered on purely personal, unofficial conduct.

Trump’s lawyers cited the ruling to argue that the hush money jury got some improper evidence, such as Trump’s presidential financial disclosure form, testimony from some White House aides and social media posts made while he was in office.

Prosecutors disagreed and said the evidence in question was only “a sliver” of their case.

Trump takes office Jan. 20.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Remy Ma and Papoose’s fallout shows why keeping your relationship off social media is a smart move

Remy Ma and Papoose’s fallout shows why keeping your relationship off social media is a smart move

By TheGrio

Let Black girls be girls: The double standard behind Blue Ivy’s red carpet critique

Let Black girls be girls: The double standard behind Blue Ivy’s red carpet critique

By TheGrio

Why Michelle Obama’s ‘Later Daters’ is the most bingeworthy show on Netflix

Why Michelle Obama’s ‘Later Daters’ is the most bingeworthy show on Netflix

By TheGrio

She Went On A VIP Date With A Guy Who Interviewed Her About What Qualities Would Make Her A Good Wife

She Went On A VIP Date With A Guy Who Interviewed Her About What Qualities Would Make Her A Good Wife

By Chip Chick

She’s Contemplating Breaking Up With Her Boyfriend Since He Likes His Ex’s Thirst Trap Photos

She’s Contemplating Breaking Up With Her Boyfriend Since He Likes His Ex’s Thirst Trap Photos

By Chip Chick

She Was Last Seen With Her Ex Walking Right Behind Her, And Then He Admitted To Ditching Her Phone On A Highway

She Was Last Seen With Her Ex Walking Right Behind Her, And Then He Admitted To Ditching Her Phone On A Highway

By Chip Chick