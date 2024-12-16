‘Treated pretty unfairly’: President-elect Trump says he would pardon NYC Mayor Eric Adams

President-elect Donald Trump said he would be open to pardoning New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was criminally indicted by federal prosecutors in September related to alleged campaign finance violations.

“I think he was treated pretty unfairly,” said Trump during a Monday morning news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The incoming president admitted he had not “seen the gravity” of Adams’ indictments. However, citing details from the case involving the mayor allegedly receiving illegal luxury gifts from the Turkey government in the form of free or discounted travel, Trump told reporters, “It seems like being upgraded in an airplane many years ago … I know probably everybody here has been upgraded.”

He continued, “They see you’re all stars and they say I want to upgrade that person from NBC … I’m going to upgrade him. And that would mean you spend the rest of your life in prison. I don’t know.”

Trump added that he did not know the facts of the criminal case and “would have to see it.”

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Mayor Adams, who is seeking reelection in 2025, faces five federal criminal counts filed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. The counts include alleged acts of wire fraud, bribery, and soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison.

Adams’ political relationship with Trump and his allies has seemingly changed in recent weeks. The New York City mayor met with Trump’s incoming “border czar” Tom Homan last week to discuss policies related to an influx of migrants.

Mayor Adams said that while the city would “protect the rights” of immigrants in America’s largest city, it would not be a “safe haven” for immigrants who are criminals – a major policy focus of President-elect Trump and his incoming administration, though data shows immigrants are significantly less likely to commit crimes in the U.S.

During Monday’s press conference, Trump suggested that Adams may have been indicted as a result of his stance on the migrant crisis, in which the mayor has been critical of the Biden administration’s handling of immigration at the border.

“He essentially went against what was happening with the migrants coming in. He made some pretty strong statements like this is not sustainable,” said Trump. “I said, you know what, he’ll be indicted soon. And I said it not as a prediction, a little bit lightheartedly, but I said it. I said he’s going to be indicted.”

Adams has steered clear of criticizing Trump since he won the 2024 presidential election. Pushing back against speculation he would switch his political party affiliation to the Republican Party amid a tough Democratic primary battle next year, Adams said, “I never thought I would be quoting the incoming president, but it’s just fake news. These guys they just create this fake news.”

He told “The Reset Talk Show” that he is part of the “American party.”

“I believe we have to do what’s best for America, because the American public is tired of this bipartisanship, this squabbling back and forth while they’re suffering,” he said.