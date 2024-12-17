Fans react to first teaser trailer for CBS’ new all-Black daytime soap ‘Beyond the Gates’

CBS’ upcoming “Beyond the Gates” will be the first Black soap opera to air on daytime television in 35 years.

Kay Wicker
Dec 17, 2024
Beyond the Gates, all-Black soap operas, Black soap opera stars, Black daytime television, theGrio.com
(Photo credit: CBS YouTube)

CBS released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming new all-Black soap opera “Beyond the Gates.”

The teaser trailer for the highly anticipated daytime drama doesn’t disappoint. It opens with a shot of a regal-looking lawn leading up to a grand mansion with dramatic violins playing in the background. A montage of melodramatic scenes, steamy run-ins, and, of course, explosive fights follows, with screen text promising that daytime television is about to get a lot more “soapier” overlaid.

When the soap opera premieres on Monday, February 24, it will mark the first all-Black soap opera in 35 years. Set in a stately, affluent Black suburb of Maryland, the series debuts on the network with much anticipation.

The show follows the Duprees, a wealthy, multigenerational, powerful family who live in an exclusive gated community. According to the show’s logline, per Variety, they are “the very definition of Black royalty.”

“But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those who live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others,” the logline continued.

Based on the growing response across social media, fans are excited about the new drama. Many have declared they will be watching in the comments under the trailer, with others praising the show for casting Black soap star veterans.

“Yes! The saga of the Dupree family ‘Beyond the Gates’ begins during Black History Month! You better believe that I WILL be watching,” one user on YouTube wrote.

Another wrote, “Christmas came early… I can NOT wait for this!!!!”

Over on Threads, a user wrote, “Chile my mother ain’t gon know what to with herself when this airs lol.”

“Beyond the Gates” will star soap opera and television veterans as well as newcomers including Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Ben Gavin, Marquita Goings, Jibre Hordges, Jen Jacob, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, Mike Manning, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit.

TVLine reports that Michele Val Jean, whose credits include “General Hospital,” “Santa Barbara,” and “Generations,” daytime television’s first-ever Black family-focused soap, is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner of “Beyond the Gates.” CBS Studios and the NAACP have partnered to develop the program.

The show will air weekdays on CBS at 2 pm ET/1 pm PT and stream on Paramount +.

