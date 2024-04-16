In partnership with NAACP, CBS orders daytime soap opera about wealthy Black family

CBS has officially ordered “The Gates,” a daytime soap opera about a wealthy Black family to series, per Variety.

CBS Studios is partnering with the NAACP for a new series that centers on a wealthy Black family in a gated community. “The Gates” is scheduled to premiere in 2025. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Developed under CBS Studios’ partnership with the NAACP, the series was first announced in March, as theGrio previously reported. The series would be the first daytime soap opera with a predominantly Black cast in 35 years. While details surrounding the show have not been made clear, it will be set in a “posh, gated community,” following a wealthy Black family within it.

Michele Val Jean joins as writer, showrunner, and executive producer, as theGrio previously reported. A Daytime Emmy winner, Val Jean has written “more than 2,000 episodes of daytime TV,” having worked on shows like “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “General Hospital.” Sheila Ducksworth, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson and Kimberly Doebereiner join as executive producers, with the CBS Studios/NAACP venture producing with P&G Studios.

“‘The Gates’ will be everything we love about daytime drama, from a new and fresh perspective,” Ducksworth, president of the CBS Studios/NAACP venture, told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year.

Recommended Stories

“This series will salute an audience that has been traditionally underserved, with the potential to be a groundbreaking moment for broadcast television. With multi-dimensional characters, juicy storylines and Black culture front and center, ‘The Gates’ will have impactful representation, one of the key touchstones of the venture.”

The show is set to debut in 2025, becoming one of the first new daytime soaps in over two decades. The last daytime soap with a predominantly Black cast, “Generations,” premiered in 1989. The half-hour drama made history at the time as the first all-Black soap.