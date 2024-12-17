Federal judge rejects Diddy’s accusation that government leaked video of 2016 assault on Cassie

This week, a federal judge re-emphasized that the court of public opinion has no impact on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ upcoming federal trial. On Monday, Judge Arun Subramanian issued a ruling on the music mogul’s request for an evidentiary hearing to investigate his claims that the government has leaked information about his case, including the infamous video of Combs physically assaulting his former partner Cassie Ventura in 2016.

“Combs argues that ‘the most likely source of the leak is the government,’ but he doesn’t point to any sound basis for this conclusion,” Subramanian ruling said, per USA Today.

In their filing, the star’s legal team accused the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of “strategically leaking confidential grand jury material and information, including footage of Combs assaulting Ventura, in order to prejudice the public and potential jurors against Mr. Combs.”

The video in question was published by CNN five months before the rapper was taken into deferral custody for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges on Sept. 16. In the clip, Combs is seen grabbing Ventura by the neck, throwing her to the ground and dragging her down the hallway of the Intercontinental Hotel.

“The leaks have resulted in damaging and highly prejudicial media coverage, particularly sensationalizing the investigation and the involvement of Mr. Combs’ family,” the filing claims.

The “Bad Boys” founder’s defense alleged that DHS carried out a seven-month campaign to discredit Combs in order to “infringe upon” his “right to a fair trial” by “disclosing confidential grand jury information.” Though Subramanian admits that Combs’ arguments were “convincing,” he says, “Combs has not carried his burden to show that the government leaked [the video] to CNN.” Federal prosecutors denied the star’s claims.

“Indeed, at the time of CNN’s publication, the Government did not possess any video of the March 2016 incident,” prosecutors said, per People magazine.

In his ruling, Subramanian reiterated all parties are required to follow existing laws that forbid lawyers, investigators, and government agents from disclosing grand jury proceedings or divulging non-public information that could compromise a fair trial. “Action will be taken” if “specific information comes to light showing that they leaked prohibited information,” he warned.

“The Court is sensitive to Combs’s concern about the publication of stories claiming to disclose inside information about this case from unnamed ‘federal law enforcement source[s] who [are] involved in the investigation,’” he added, explaining the court has already taken steps to address this issue. “The Court reminds the public that whether the government can prove Combs’s guilt in this case will turn on the evidence presented at trial, not in a ‘trial by newspapers.’”