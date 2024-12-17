The second installment of ‘Wicked,’ slated for 2025, gets new title

Cynthia Erivo will reprise her role as Elphaba in “Wicked: For Good,” previously known as “Wicked: Part 2.”

Haniyah Philogene
Dec 17, 2024
Wicked part 2, when is Wicked Part 2 coming out? Is Wicked 2 parts? Wicked: For Good, What is the title of Wicked Part 2, Cynthis Erivo Wicked Part 2, Cynthia Erivo Wicked: For Good, Is Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good, Cynthia Erivo Ariana Grande Wicked theGrio.com
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Wicked” fans have something else to get excited for. This week, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and director Jon M. Chu revealed the official title for the second installment of the two-part film adaptation of the classic Broadway musical on Instagram.   

Elphaba and Glinda’s adventures will continue in “Wicked: For Good,” previously known as “Wicked Part 2.” The film’s new title reportedly references a highlight anticipated duet in the musical’s storyline, where Erivo and Grande’s characters sing about the impact of their frenemies relationship. 

“Wicked,” which highlighted a number of themes and conversations regarding identity and even politics, had a gravity-defying opening debut with $11 million domestically and $164.2 million globally. “Wicked: Part One” has reached $525 million in the box office, making it the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in domestic box office history. 

Cynthia Erivo talks Elphaba’s micro braids, long nails and the subtle nuances of her ‘Wicked’ character’s Blackness
Also Read:
Cynthia Erivo talks Elphaba’s micro braids, long nails and the subtle nuances of her ‘Wicked’ character’s Blackness

“Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good” are both adaptations of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” which explores the backstory of the Wicked Witch of the West and her past friendship with Glinda the Good Witch.

Cynthia Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba has earned her nominations for a Golden Globe award in the category of “Best Actress.” 

“This feels really surreal and wild, and I think it’s particularly special because it’s for a musical … it feels like a really beautiful full-circle moment to be celebrated for this, and it’s a bit of a dream come true because there was definitely a time that I didn’t think that would ever happen … I don’t know how often you get to do a big musical onscreen,” Erivo said, reacting to her nomination. “Some people who don’t go to musicals full stop are going to see this. It’s just been the most incredible thing to see happen, and my eyes are wide open every day and my brain is blown away by the connection that it’s making with people.”

“Wicked: For Good,” is set to premiere on Nov. 21, 2025. 

Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo and more react to Golden Globe nominations
Also Read:
Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo and more react to Golden Globe nominations
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Man discovers unreleased Michael Jackson tracks in an abandoned storage unit

Man discovers unreleased Michael Jackson tracks in an abandoned storage unit

By TheGrio

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris announces engagement

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris announces engagement

By TheGrio

President Joe Biden reacts to the death of ‘literary legend’ Nikki Giovanni

President Joe Biden reacts to the death of ‘literary legend’ Nikki Giovanni

By TheGrio

Einstein’s Love Letters Offered A Rare Glimpse Into His Personal World, And They’re About To Be Auctioned Off

Einstein’s Love Letters Offered A Rare Glimpse Into His Personal World, And They’re About To Be Auctioned Off

By Chip Chick

GoFundMe campaign to pay for plane to fly over Jaguars stadium with this message

GoFundMe campaign to pay for plane to fly over Jaguars stadium with this message

By St. Johns Citizen

Tom Brady’s Rolex Daytona Paul Newman ‘John Player Special’ Sells For Over $1 Million

Tom Brady’s Rolex Daytona Paul Newman ‘John Player Special’ Sells For Over $1 Million

By Maxim