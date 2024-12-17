The second installment of ‘Wicked,’ slated for 2025, gets new title

“Wicked” fans have something else to get excited for. This week, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and director Jon M. Chu revealed the official title for the second installment of the two-part film adaptation of the classic Broadway musical on Instagram.

Elphaba and Glinda’s adventures will continue in “Wicked: For Good,” previously known as “Wicked Part 2.” The film’s new title reportedly references a highlight anticipated duet in the musical’s storyline, where Erivo and Grande’s characters sing about the impact of their frenemies relationship.

“Wicked,” which highlighted a number of themes and conversations regarding identity and even politics, had a gravity-defying opening debut with $11 million domestically and $164.2 million globally. “Wicked: Part One” has reached $525 million in the box office, making it the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in domestic box office history.

“Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good” are both adaptations of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” which explores the backstory of the Wicked Witch of the West and her past friendship with Glinda the Good Witch.

Cynthia Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba has earned her nominations for a Golden Globe award in the category of “Best Actress.”

“This feels really surreal and wild, and I think it’s particularly special because it’s for a musical … it feels like a really beautiful full-circle moment to be celebrated for this, and it’s a bit of a dream come true because there was definitely a time that I didn’t think that would ever happen … I don’t know how often you get to do a big musical onscreen,” Erivo said, reacting to her nomination. “Some people who don’t go to musicals full stop are going to see this. It’s just been the most incredible thing to see happen, and my eyes are wide open every day and my brain is blown away by the connection that it’s making with people.”

“Wicked: For Good,” is set to premiere on Nov. 21, 2025.