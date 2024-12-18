Tyler Perry doesn’t think another ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ sequel is on the way anytime soon

Tyler Perry graced the stage of daytime talk show “Sherri” today and addressed a longstanding rumor and request from the people (me and you are “the people”) about another sequel to his hit movies “Why Did I Get Married?” and “Why Did I Get Married Too?”

When asked by Sherri if his super cryptic October 20, 2024, Instagram post, which teased a part 3 to the movie series meant that a movie was going to be happening, Perry said, plainly, that he doesn’t think so.

“I don’t think so,” Perry told the host. “I want to. But it’s a lot of logistics to try to get it together. Hopefully we can pull it together. We’ll see, but everybody’s doing different things.”

By ‘everybody’s doing different things,’ Perry is referring to the cast of the first two films, minus Malik Yoba’s character Gavin who went to meet his maker after his wife Patricia, played by Janet Jackson, embarrassed him in his office. If you’ll remember, Gavin ran out of his office into his car, drove off and was t-boned by what looked to be a moving truck. (Spoiler alert: he died.) Point is, everybody ELSE’s schedule probably needs to line up. That means Janet, Michael Jai White, Richard T. Jones, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Lammon Rucker, Sharon Leal and, of course, the man of the hour himself, Tyler Perry.

As a person who watches all of Tyler Perry’s films, on purpose, and without being overly critical of them, I think “Why Did I Get Married?” is debatably his best film. Apparently, I’m not the only one who feels this way. Of Perry’s non-Madea films, “Why Did I Get Married?” and “Why Did I Get Married Too?” are his highest grossing films to date and quite possibly his most talked about, regardless of lead character.

Anyway, since they are his most beloved films, it stands to reason that if Perry can make it happen, he still might do it one day. Although with such a big cast of actors and entertainers who are constantly working, it can be hard to get that schedule together, luckily it seems like most Tyler Perry films shoot and wrap in a matter of weeks– so perhaps the cast can find some time in their busy schedules and the people will have reason to keep hope alive.

Because I know you’re ready for “Why Did I Get Married Again?” just like I am. Come on, Tyler, make it happen!

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest) but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said “Unknown” (Blackest).