Mariah Carey: Vocal legend and global music icon

Few female singers have had the chart success and cultural impact of Mariah Carey, one of the best-selling and most influential artists in music history. Famous for her five-octave vocal range and chart-topping hits, Mariah remains a powerhouse in the recording industry with an enduring influence on pop and R&B.

This bio outlines Mariah's extraordinary rise to fame, record-breaking achievements and legacy in entertainment. You'll also learn about Mariah's life beyond music, including her philanthropy and personal relationships.

Whether you're a huge "Mimi" fan or discovering her music for the first time, hopefully, you'll find out something new about this pop cultural icon.

Early life and background

Mariah Carey was born on March 27, 1969, in Huntington, New York. She is the youngest of three children.

In high school, Mariah occasionally worked as a demo singer. She then moved to New York City to start a music career of her own while working various jobs, including in the service industry. She also studied cosmetology.

Family influences

Mariah’s mother, Patricia, was an opera singer trained at The Julliard School in New York City. As a child, Mariah sang with her mom in the car, and the two teamed up for a duet on the 2010 ABC television special “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to You.” Patricia passed away in August 2024.

Cultural diversity

Mariah’s father, Alfred Roy, was of Afro-Venezuelan heritage, while her mother had Irish roots. Coming from a culturally diverse family, Mariah has faced criticism from the public and media about her racial identity. She sang about the controversy on the track “Outside” from her 1997 album “Butterfly”:

“Inherently, it’s just always been strange/ Neither here nor there/ Always somewhat out of place everywhere.”

Rise to fame

In 1988, Mariah gave her demo tape to Tommy Mottola, head of Columbia Records, and later signed with the label. Just two years later, she released her self-titled debut album, “Mariah Carey.”

Debut album success

“Mariah Carey” became an undeniable chart smash, spending 11 weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200]. The album generated four No.1 singles on the Hot 100: “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday” and “I Don’t Wanna Cry.” It would eventually go on to sell 15 million copies.

Breakthrough singles and chart performance

“Vision of Love” was Mariah’s debut single and stayed at No.1 on the Hot 100 for four weeks. The song is known for its melisma style, where Mariah takes a single syllable through different notes. The Saturday Evening Post said it “didn’t sound like anything else on the radio at that moment.”

“Love Takes Time,” Mariah’s second single, also achieved huge chart success, staying at No.1 on the Hot 100 for three weeks. This period marked the start of her commercial dominance. Throughout the 1990s, Mariah accomplished several chart records, including achieving the longest-running No.1 of the decade. “One Sweet Day,” a duet with Boyz II Men, remained on top of the Hot 100 for 16 weeks.

Musical style and influence

Mariah has experimented with various musical styles throughout her career, including pop, R&B, gospel and soul. She has also influenced multiple recording artists in different genres.

Vocal range and techniques

Famous for her distinctive five-octave range and use of the whistle register, Mariah is considered one of the greatest vocalists in history. In 2023, Rolling Stone named her the fifth-best singer of all time and said:

“Since 1990’s ‘Vision of Love, the singer-songwriter has always straddled the delicate balance between old-school soul and R&B with modern, often forward-thinking pop. Her secret has long been a sweetness that can be, at times, either angelic or devilish, depending on how she wields the multitude of secret vocal weapons she has in her arsenal.”

Impact on pop and R&B genres

Mariah’s impact spans multiple musical styles, most notably pop and R&B. She has influenced the following artists:

“She is so biblical, that lady. It’s a joke. I absolutely adore her.” — Adele

“[What tribute have I done that made me nervous?] Mariah, definitely. Because I love and respect her so much.” — Kelly Rowland

“Mariah is the queen of my life.” — Ariana Grande

“I don’t think people give her credit as a writer. I don’t think people realize. She wrote all that s—. Financially, she’s rocking it because of what she’s done. I think people think of her as a songbird and they don’t think of her as the writer that she is. We talk about Carole King, we talk about James Taylor — those are all amazing people, yes, but I’m just saying.” — Kelly Clarkson

Several songs in the pop and R&B genres have sampled Mariah’s tracks, including “Big Energy (Remix)” by Latto (“Fantasy”) and “Like Mariah” by Fifth Harmony (“Always Be My Baby”).

Mariah’s harmonies and other vocal talents redefined the R&B sound of the 1990s and beyond. Many female artists have tried to emulate this sound with varying degrees of success.

Awards and accolades

As one of the most successful female recording artists of all time, Mariah has received countless awards and accolades over her long career, including five Grammy Awards and 19 No.1s on the Hot 100.

Grammy awards and nominations

Mariah picked up her first two Grammys, including the award for Best New Artist, at the 33rd ceremony in 1991. She also performed “Vision of Love” at that show. In total, Mariah has 34 Grammy nominations.

Other major recognitions

Mariah has the most No.1s on the Hot 100 apart from The Beatles. Her 19 chart-toppers, in chronological order, are:

“Vision of Love” (1990) “Love Takes Time” (1990) “Someday” (1991) “I Don’t Wanna Cry” (1991) “Emotions” (1991) “I’ll Be There” (1992) “Dreamlover” (1993) “Hero” (1993) “Fantasy” (1995) “One Sweet Day” (1995) “Always Be My Baby” (1996) “Honey” (1997) “My All” (1998) “Heartbreaker” (1999) “Thank God I Found You” (2000) “We Belong Together” (2005) “Don’t Forget About Us” (2005) “Touch My Body” (2008) “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (2019)

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the first song to top the Hot 100 in six chart runs and six separate years. It reached No.1 in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, earning Mariah the title “Queen of Christmas.”

Mariah has sold 122 million albums worldwide, making her one of the biggest-selling artists in history. The Mariah Carey albums, in chronological order, are:

“Mariah Carey” (1990) “Emotions” (1991) “Music Box” (1993) “Merry Christmas” (1994) “Daydream” (1995) “Butterfly” (1997) “Rainbow” (1999) “Glitter” (2001) “Charmbracelet” (2002) “The Emancipation of Mimi” (2005) “E=MC2” (2008) “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel” (2009) “Merry Christmas II You” (2010) “Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse” (2014) “Caution” (2024)

Contributions beyond music

Outside of music, Mariah has worked with various charities. She also has an autobiography that hit No.1 on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

Autobiographical works

In 2020, Mariah released “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” a memoir that recounts her early life and impressive career. In the book, she talks about tensions in her family while growing up, her personal and career struggles and more.

Time magazine says:

“Co-written with former Essence editor Michaela Angela Davis, the book is a page-turning guide to the public narratives and intimate moments that Carey has long hinted at in her song lyrics.”

Philanthropy and social impact

Mariah has championed many good causes at various points in her career. She has volunteered for the New York City Polic Athletic League, donated to the New York Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Medical Center and performed on charity TV events such as “VH1’s 1998 Divas Live.”

Charities supported by Mariah include:

American Foundation for AIDS Research

American Heart Association

Elton John AIDS Foundation

GRAMMY Foundation

Kids Wish Network

Live 8

Save The Music Foundation

Stand Up To Cancer

United Negro College Fund

When it comes to social impact, Mariah is credited for breaking down racial barriers in pop and R&B music. Her songs often feature rappers, with some of her most famous collaborations including “Heartbreaker” with Jay-Z and “Fantasy” with ODB.

Personal life

As one of the world’s most famous recording stars, Mariah’s personal life has often been the subject of media reports.

Relationships and family

Mariah married Tommy Mottola, who signed her to Columbia Records, in 1993. This relationship was controversial at the time because of the age difference — Mariah was 23, and Tommy was 43. The pair divorced in 1998. Mariah later said that Tommy was like a “completely controlling father.” However, she has also acknowledged him for the role he played in her career, including giving her a record deal and encouraging her to release the first Christmas album.

In her book, she says: “I recognized his energy, and I think he recognized mine.”

After public relationships with Derek Jeter, a former professional baseball player, singer Luis Miguel and model Christian Monzon, Mariah married Nick Cannon, a comedian and television host, in 2008. They had two children together, twins Moroccan and Monroe, who were born in 2011, before divorcing in 2016.

Challenges and triumphs

In 2001, shortly after the release of her much-criticized movie and accompanying studio album “Glitter,” Mariah’s publicist told the press that the star had an “emotional and physical breakdown.” However, in her autobiography, Mariah said she experienced a “somatization” rather than a “breakdown” due to anxiety, exhaustion and previous trauma.

Despite this setback, she made a triumphant return to the top of the charts with her tenth studio album, 2005’s “The Emancipation of Mimi.” The lead single, “We Belong Together,” stayed at the top of the Hot 100 for 14 weeks, making it one of the longest-running No.1 songs in Billboard history.

Other career triumphs include being named Billboard’s Top Female Artist of All Time and scooping the World Music Award for World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium. Mariah won theGrio’s Music Icon Award in 2023.

Legacy and cultural impact

Mariah’s record-setting career will likely inspire future artists, while her iconic moments will go down in the pop culture history books.

Iconic performances and moments

Perhaps Mariah’s most famous performance was her 1992 “MTV: Unplugged” show, which featured songs from her first two albums, “Mariah Carey” and “Emotions.” Known for its incredible vocals and frequent use of the whistle register, the concert is a favorite with both critics and fans.

Other noteworthy performances and moments include Mariah’s rendition of “America the Beautiful” at the 1991 NBA Finals and “Vision of Love” at “Saturday Night Live” from the same year.

Mariah has also been the subject of popular internet memes due to her funny quotes or reactions in interviews. Relive Mariah Carey’s iconic moments of shade.

Influence on future artists

Many contestants on TV talent competitions like “American Idol” and “The Voice” have covered Mariah’s songs, with some even emulating her distinctive vocal style. As these future stars embark on their careers, it’s clear that Mariah has been a major influence.

Mariah may also inspire future songwriters. She’s either written or co-written 18 of her 19 Hot 100 No.1s and holds the record for the songwriter with the most weeks spent at No.1 on this chart (77 weeks, in case you wondered).

The Songwriter’s Hall of Fame says:

“Mariah is in an elite group of songwriters to have had four or more No.1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 from one album, four of which are from her self-titled debut album.”

Mariah Carey FAQs

What is Mariah Carey’s ethnicity?

Mariah’s father was of Afro-Venezuelan descent, while her mother had Irish roots. She has faced criticism about her racial identity, especially early in her career.

Does Mariah Carey have three children?

Mariah has two children, Moroccan and Monroe, with Nick Cannon.

Who is Mariah Carey’s half-sister?

Mariah had a half-sister, Alison Carey, who died in August 2024.

How old are Mariah Carey’s children?

As of December 2024, Mariah’s twins are 13 years old.

What are Mariah Carey’s biggest hits?

With 19 No.1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, Mariah is one of the biggest-selling artists in history. Her most popular hits include “Emotions,” “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “Hero,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Fantasy,” “My All” and “We Belong Together.”

How many albums has Mariah Carey released?

Mariah has released 15 studio albums. Her first album, “Mariah Carey,” came out in 1990 and features the hit singles “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time” and “Someday.”

What is Mariah Carey’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mariah is worth $350 million.