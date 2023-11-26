TheGrio Awards, Music Icon: Mariah Carey

The singer, songwriter and actress continues to shatter glass ceilings with a lifetime of achievements.

Mariah Carey attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Byron Allen AMG/TheGRIO Awards)

Mariah Carey proudly wears the pop star diva crown, a title she’s earned through an unparalleled music career spanning over three decades. The singer-songwriter’s five-octave vocal range isn’t her only musical achievement; Carey is also responsible for delivering numerous hit songs that continue to break industry records.

Carey’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and her remarkable achievements on the Billboard Hot 100 charts have established her as the industry’s gold standard that current and emerging artists aspire to emulate. She has surpassed her counterparts by achieving the No. 1 spot on Billboard charts with 19 singles and made history as the highest-ranked songwriter for 77 weeks.

The superstar proves that her only competition is with herself, placing her in a league of her own.

Mariah Carey was honored at theGrio Awards 2023. (Photo by James Anthony)

While pop is the genre many of her hits are assigned, Carey’s catalog encompasses a multitude of selections, including R&B, hip-hop and dance mixes. She ruled the ’90s music scene with chart-topping songs like “Always Be My Baby,” “Fantasy,” “Honey” and “Dreamlover” with an abundance of record-breaking tracks to follow. She is the writer or co-writer of 18 No. 1 chart-toppers, and “All I Want For Christmas is You,” which she co-wrote, ranks as one of her most popular and profitable songs, consistently climbing the Hot 100 charts every holiday season.

Since 1994, the seasonal classic has been adored by millions, and it is even cemented in the Guinness World Records book of legendary achievements three times. “All I Want For Christmas is You” first went gold in 2005. It became the first holiday single to be certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2021. The following year, the yuletide anthem reached a historic 12x Platinum status.

The highly acclaimed artist is a true example of a gift that keeps giving. Her latest endeavor is to take her Christmas bop on the road for her 2023 “Merry Christmas One and All” tour. She plans to spread the holiday cheer across 13 locations starting in November.

Carey’s continued relevance across generations is a clear testament to her undeniable talent, spectacular performances and significant influence, establishing her as an artist of exceptional caliber who deserves high praise.

The megastar launched into superstardom after the 1990 release of her debut single, “Vision of Love” — her first No. 1 hit. While Carey’s career birthed from her rare capacity to belt high notes and extraordinary vocal runs, the longevity of her career can also be attributed to her endurance in the beginning stages of her life journey.

In her 2020 memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer recounts the complexities of her childhood and bumpy rise to fame. Carey was raised in Long Island, New York, with divorced parents. She detailed the internal and external struggles she faced with her identity as a biracial girl growing up in a predominantly white neighborhood.

“There were no role models for people who were clearly mixed or, you know, light-skinned or whatever we were categorizing it as then, so I didn’t know who to look up to when I was growing up. It was difficult,” Carey said in a 2022 interview with W Magazine.

Carey’s memoir gave a peek into her family’s financial struggles and the traumatic relationship of alleged violence and drug abuse from her siblings. The singer got her big break after Tommy Mottola, former Sony Music CEO and Carey’s ex-husband, collected her demo tape. The young artist was quickly thrust into the record-label world of contracts and public exposure that has since brought her a massive amount of fame.

Finding her autonomy in a male-dominated industry factored into her creative freedoms that the world celebrates when replaying her timeless songs.

The songstress’ most significant contribution to the culture is her discography. Her iconic music videos served as a cultural reset. The 2001 dance mix “Loverboy” was a showstopper with its drag race theme. Sampling Cameo’s 1986 “Candy” added a funky flair that only Carey’s mastermind could think of to create. Fan-favorite video for the 1995 pop song “Fantasy” is high on the list of Carey’s most beloved music videos. The most iconic part – her standing in a Hummer reciting the lyrics while a flash mob of men breakdance in her presence.

Her love for hip-hop has led the icon to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Missy Elliott, Jermaine Dupri, Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes, Da Brat and Gucci Mane are only a few notable artists featured on her records. Her most recent collaboration was with award-winning rapper Latto in 2022.

Known for her remixes, Carey was featured on the hip-hop artist’s track “Big Energy,” which used the same sample (Tom Tom Club’s “Genius of Love”) Carey incorporated for her 1995 hit “Fantasy.” She also made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards to perform the remix for the first time live, where, in the end, Carey was presented with a bouquet of flowers and met with a standing ovation.

Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Artists such as Patti LaBelle, Kelly Rowland, Michael Bublé, Fantasia, Kelly Clarkson, Aretha Franklin, Drake and many others have shown their admiration for Carey by performing and sampling her songs. Carey has been celebrated for her powerful songwriting skills throughout her career. The songwriter won the BMI Icon Award in 2012.

She has also nabbed 34 BMI Pop Music Awards for 21 singles, including a songwriter of the year award three times. She was nominated for a Grammy twice as a writer for song of the year for “Vision of Love” and “We Belong Together.” In addition, she received Grammy nods three times as a writer for “Honey,” “We Belong Together” and “Don’t Forget About Us.” Carey was also nominated for a Golden Globe for the title song of the 2017 animated family film “The Star,” and she accepted the esteemed Ivor Novello Award for songwriting in 2019.

Her ample achievements continued with five Grammy wins and multiple American Music Awards. She has been recognized by Billboard as its “Top Female Artist of All Time” and “Artist of the Decade.” She also received Billboard’s Icon Award and the World Music Award for “World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium.”

When the hitmaker is not shattering world records, her charitable efforts for underserved youth are one of her other callings. Carey fulfilled her desire to cultivate a space for children to have the freedom to explore and learn when she co-founded Camp Mariah in 1994.

“When I was first starting out in my career, I thought about having a camp, because … kids should be able to go to a camp where … they feel safe and they feel like they can learn something,” Carey said in a “Good Morning America” interview. “And this is a career awareness camp,” she continued.

In partnership with Carey’s sleep-away camp, the Fresh Air Fund created an outlet for children in underprivileged New York City communities to develop life skills and explore career interests across different fields. It also includes a year-round career advancement program for ages 12 to 14.

In 1999, Carey received a Congressional Award for her dedication to supporting young people. Then, in 2019, Variety awarded her its Power of Women honor for her ongoing engagement with the Fresh Air Fund. Carey has also been actively involved in various community service initiatives, such as campaigning to end world hunger, advancing LGBTQIA+ equality and acceptance, raising money for COVID-19 relief, partnering with foundations that champion music education for children and other charitable efforts.

Carey’s icon status extends far beyond the glitz and glamorous lifestyle seen in the spotlight. While the multitalented artist has profoundly reshaped the music industry, her humanitarian work continues to impact the world.

