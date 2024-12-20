Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to spend Christmas behind bars as judge warns against any ‘last-minute surprises’ before trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ holiday plans look very different this year. The Bad Boy mogul, who is currently preparing for trial at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, will remain in jail through the holidays.

“[Diddy] is doing fine,” says a jail employee reportedly told People magazine. “Nobody wants to be here.”

Though Combs’ holidays will resemble his new normal since being arrested for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution, People reports the detention center will integrate a sprinkle of holiday festivities into the inmates’ schedule. On Christmas Day, Combs will reportedly have the choice of engaging in a Spades game, a game of dominos, three-on-three basketball, or a soccer tournament. According to an inmate at the federal jail, the rapper will likely opt for the basketball game, an activity he reportedly enjoys.

“People are getting along with him,” a former inmate told People magazine.

However, that isn’t the extent of the facility’s holiday cheer, as its lunch menu will reportedly feature Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, and rolls for lunch. Two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches will be served for Christmas dinner.

People reports that when the star is not shooting hoops with other inmates, he likes to play card games during recreational hours. Combs is reportedly well-liked among the inmates at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, which will now include Luigi Mangione — the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Coincidentally, Mangione and Combs also share legal representation; on Thursday, Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Dec. 19 to inform Judge Katharine Parker that he will be representing Mangione in his defense alongside his wife, lead attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

Beyond weekly visits from his family, Combs is spending his time preparing for his trial, which is set to start in May 2025. Although he’s pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, the Bad Boys mogul recently withdrew his requests to post bail after being denied three times by federal judges.

With prosecutors accusing Combs of running a criminal enterprise “through violence, use of firearms, threats, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse,” federal Judge Arun Subramanian stated that “no conditions” would lessen the risk of witness tampering or obstruction in his case. So to avoid the possibility of any “last-minute surprises” during the trial, Subramanian requested that Combs and his legal team submit updates in the motion schedule by January 3, ahead of his next court appearance on March 17.

In addition to federal charges, Combs currently faces over 30 civil charges, alleging various counts of sexual assault.