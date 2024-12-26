Kwanzaa celebrations happening around the country this weekend

After themed bar crawls, special performances, and other festivities kicked Kwanzaa off around the country on Thursday, the festivities continue this weekend.

Events celebrating the seven-day-long celebration of African heritage and Black culture, which started on Thursday, Dec. 26, are happening around the country, including major cities like Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and more.

Slated events happening this weekend, when Kwanzaa enters its third and fourth days, include unique dining experiences, performances, celebrations on Sesame Street, and even daily lighting of the world’s largest kinara.

So, if you’re looking for events to check out in your city or for ideas about the kinds of offerings that may be in your area, look no further than our mini-preview guide below. We’ve rounded up a handful of cities well-known for going all out with Kwanzaa celebrations.

Detroit

Four years ago, the city of Detroit began lighting the world’s largest kinara for each day of the week-long holiday, and the tradition continues this year. If you missed the first day, don’t worry you have six other opportunities before Kwanzaa wraps up. Plus, one of the organizations involved in the kinara, The Wright Museum, has a stacked agenda with events for the whole family.

Philadelphia

Actor Michael B. Jordan kicked Sesame Street‘s Kwanzaa celebrations off during a recent episode, during which he helped the show’s character learn more about the holiday. Now, families can visit Sesame Street in person at the Philadelphia location of the show’s theme park and take in daily events, including the daily lighting of the kinara and more.

New York City

Kwanzaa celebrations can be found throughout New York City, from a fashion show in Queens to a community party in Harlem. One of the longest-running events honoring the holiday in the city, which takes place annually at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, will be returning this weekend for another year.

Are you in the mood for an evening soiree? Chicago has you covered with a special dining experience: The Mahari Safari’s Kwanzaa Karamu Feast, which will take place on Saturday. Guests will be treated to a traditional Kwanzaa feast featuring dishes inspired by the African diaspora.

Washington, DC

Several of the National Smithsonian institutions in the Nation’s Capital, including the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum, will be hosting Kwanzaa-related events and activities all weekend long. Meanwhile, the Kennedy Center is commemorating the holiday with a special free dance performance offered both in person and virtually this evening.

Atlanta

A-Town has been holding its own for nearly 30 years with its annual Kwanzaa celebration, and this year, marking the 27th annual celebration, will be no different. On Saturday, at the City of South Fulton Southwest Arts Center, folks can check out the annual Kwanzaa Village featuring vendors, art, dance performances, and more. (Events during the day are free, while ticket prices for evening performances vary.)

Los Angeles

The Los Angeles South Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to partake in a free Kwanzaa celebration and marketplace. The event, beginning at 11 AM, will feature vendors, speakers, a soul food dinner, and more.