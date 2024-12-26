You can stream ‘Wicked,’ plus three hours of bonus content, at home starting New Year’s Eve

The smash hit movie musical ‘Wicked’ will be available on major streaming platforms starting Dec. 31.

Kay Wicker
Dec 26, 2024
Wicked streaming Cynthia Erivo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Cynthia Erivo attends the "Wicked" New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

When the blockbuster movie musical, “Wicked,” hits streaming platforms on New Year’s Eve, there’s going to be a whole lot more of it to love—three hours of bonus material, to be exact.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 31, the film directed by Jon Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will be available to purchase on major streaming platforms nationwide. The bonus content, when purchased from participating partners, includes a sing-along version of the film, film commentary from the stars, deleted scenes, and additional behind-the-scenes content like a journey through Oz, Deadline reported.

No, Cynthia Erivo wasn’t paid $14M less than Ariana Grande for ‘Wicked,’ but the pay disparity problem is real
Also Read:
No, Cynthia Erivo wasn’t paid $14M less than Ariana Grande for ‘Wicked,’ but the pay disparity problem is real

In the U.S., fans will be able to purchase the film on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Microsoft Movies & TV, according to Variety. “Wicked” will later be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 4, 2025.

Since its release on Nov. 22, “Wicked” has become the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical. It has amassed nearly $400M in domestic box office sales, which it is expected to surpass this week.

“Wicked” has also been nominated for four Golden Globes, including Best Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actress for Grande, and Best Actress for Erivo.

Cynthia Erivo talks Elphaba’s micro braids, long nails and the subtle nuances of her ‘Wicked’ character’s Blackness
Also Read:
Cynthia Erivo talks Elphaba’s micro braids, long nails and the subtle nuances of her ‘Wicked’ character’s Blackness

The film, based on the Broadway adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s novel of the same name, chronicles the origin story of the iconic Wicked Witch of the West character from the classic “Wizard of Oz.”

The movie’s sequel, recently renamed “Wicked: For Good,” is slated for release on Nov. 21, 2025.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Whiteness is a lethal weapon

Whiteness is a lethal weapon

By TheGrio

As Black homeonwnership struggles to see gains, experts fear Trump will only make it worse

As Black homeonwnership struggles to see gains, experts fear Trump will only make it worse

By TheGrio

Let Black girls be girls: The double standard behind Blue Ivy’s red carpet critique

Let Black girls be girls: The double standard behind Blue Ivy’s red carpet critique

By TheGrio

Her Husband Got Deported, Doesn’t Have A Job, And Expects Her To Send Their Kids To Live With Him In Columbia

Her Husband Got Deported, Doesn’t Have A Job, And Expects Her To Send Their Kids To Live With Him In Columbia

By Chip Chick

His Dad And Stepmom Are Furious That He Doesn’t Want To Be A Caregiver For His Disabled Stepsister When They’re Gone

His Dad And Stepmom Are Furious That He Doesn’t Want To Be A Caregiver For His Disabled Stepsister When They’re Gone

By Chip Chick

Jelly Roll Takes a Stand: He Threw His Phone Off a Bridge and Refuses To Have One In 2025

Jelly Roll Takes a Stand: He Threw His Phone Off a Bridge and Refuses To Have One In 2025

By TheMix.net