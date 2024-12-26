You can stream ‘Wicked,’ plus three hours of bonus content, at home starting New Year’s Eve

When the blockbuster movie musical, “Wicked,” hits streaming platforms on New Year’s Eve, there’s going to be a whole lot more of it to love—three hours of bonus material, to be exact.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 31, the film directed by Jon Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will be available to purchase on major streaming platforms nationwide. The bonus content, when purchased from participating partners, includes a sing-along version of the film, film commentary from the stars, deleted scenes, and additional behind-the-scenes content like a journey through Oz, Deadline reported.

In the U.S., fans will be able to purchase the film on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Microsoft Movies & TV, according to Variety. “Wicked” will later be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 4, 2025.

Since its release on Nov. 22, “Wicked” has become the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical. It has amassed nearly $400M in domestic box office sales, which it is expected to surpass this week.

“Wicked” has also been nominated for four Golden Globes, including Best Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actress for Grande, and Best Actress for Erivo.

The film, based on the Broadway adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s novel of the same name, chronicles the origin story of the iconic Wicked Witch of the West character from the classic “Wizard of Oz.”

The movie’s sequel, recently renamed “Wicked: For Good,” is slated for release on Nov. 21, 2025.