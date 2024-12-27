Emmy-winning sports anchor Greg Gumbel dies at 78

Longtime sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel has died at the age of 78, his family confirmed in a statement on Friday.

Gumbel, who worked as a play-by-play announcer and studio host for CBS Sports, passed away “peacefully surrounded by much love” after a “courageous battle” with cancer, his family shared.

“Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity,” said the statement from his wife, Marcy Gumbel, and daughter, Michelle Gumbel. “He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.”

Born on May 3, 1946, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Gumbel gained notoriety throughout his decades-long career in sports journalism, hosting programs like “The NFL Today” and several primetime games, including the Superbowl and the Olympic Games. In addition to his work at CBS, Gumbel worked at NBC Sports, ESPN, the Madison Square Garden Network, and WFAN radio in New York City.

Gumbel first joined CBS Sports in 1989 after years of hosting the New York Knicks and New York Yankees as a mainstay at the MSG Network, where he also hosted three other weekly programs that earned him a local Emmy Award, according to CBS. He won two other local Emmys while working for the local station WMAQ-TV in Chicago.

During a past speech on the importance of education, Gumbel jokingly shared how interviewing athletes for a living reminded him of the importance of education.

“I’m grateful that my dad made sure that I received a good education, the importance of which is never more evident or apparent to me than when I stick a microphone in front of an athlete and I hear some of the things that come back at me,” said Gumbel, adding, “I’m not saying that these guys are dumb, not all of them, but some of the things that come out of the mouths of these people can absolutely stagger you.”

Gumbel recalled asking a defensive tackle player how he was able to recover a fumble, to which the athlete said, “You got to keep your confidence play your game. Most important, you got to stay ‘flexual’ and give yourself a chance to win.” Gumble told the audience, “I spent three days in the library looking for ‘flexual’ — I couldn’t find it.”

David Berson, the president and CEO of CBS Sports, said the network was “devastated” by Gumbel’s passing.

“There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television. He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and colleague,” Berson said in a public statement. “A tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller, Greg led one of the most remarkable and groundbreaking sports broadcasting careers of all time. He was a familiar and welcoming voice for fans across many sports, including the NFL and March Madness, highlighted by the Super Bowl and Final Four.”

Berson added, “Greg broke barriers and set the standard for others to follow. It is an extremely sad day for all of us at CBS Sports and the entire sports community. We will miss Greg dearly, and send our deepest condolences to his wife Marcy, daughter Michelle, and his entire family.”