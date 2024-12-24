Art Evans, ‘Die Hard 2’ star, dead at 82

Christmas Eve rewatches of “Die Hard 2: Die Harder” may be done with a somber heart by movie fans. The actor Art Evans, who starred in the Christmastime action film and the classic movie “A Solider’s Story,” has died at the age of 82.

According to Variety, Evans died on Saturday, Dec. 21. His publicist, Erica Huntzinger, confirmed the death with the publication. While the cause of death remains unknown, according to Deadline, a rep for the actor said it may have been related to diabetes.

Speaking to Deadline, Evans’s wife, Babe Evans, said, “Art was not only an incredible actor but a devoted husband, friend, and source of light to everyone who knew him.”

She added, “His laughter, passion, and love of life will be deeply missed. While our hearts are heavy, we celebrate the legacy of joy and inspiration he leaves behind.”

LyNea Bell and Charleen McGuire, Evans’s talent reps, said he was “a remarkable talent who touched many lives with his work. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Actors Babe Evans (L) and Art Evans attend the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for HFA)

Evans, born March 27, 1942, in Los Angeles, first got his start in entertainment at Frank Silvera’s Theatre of Being, People magazine reported. After making his television debut during an episode of “Chico and the Man” in 1976, he would go on to obtain over 120 film and television credits in an acting career that spanned 50 years.

Those credits include Spike Lee’s “School Daze,” “Fright Night” and his most well-known role as Leslie Barnes in “Die Hard 2: Die Harder”, a chief engineer at Dulles Airport who helps Bruce Willis’ character take down terrorists on Christmas Eve. Among his last roles was playing the voice of Charlie in the Disney+ animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” in 2022 and 2023.

“We are heartbroken to share that Art has passed away,” Evan’s wife said in a statement to Variety. “Please respect our privacy at this time. A memorial will be held for friends and family to attend at a later date. Thank you.”

Evans is survived by his wife and their son, Ogadae, according to the Daily Mail.