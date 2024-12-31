Natasha Rothwell is stepping into ‘main character energy’ in season 3 of ‘The White Lotus’

Is anyone putting “main character energy” on their 2025 vision boards? How about attempting to rebound after a difficult and disappointing year? The upcoming new season of “The White Lotus” may be for you.

Natasha Rothwell, who had to stay mum about the upcoming third season of the anthology drama series, has finally revealed what her returning character, Belinda, will be up to when the story continues.

When “The White Lotus” returns for season three, it will take its audience to Thailand, and, according to Rothwell, her season one fan-favorite character will step into some serious “main character energy.”

“She’s still working at the White Lotus, and she’s in Thailand doing sort of an exchange program to learn more about the wellness programs that the Thailand White Lotus offers,” Rothwell told Entertainment Weekly.

“She’s going to be a guest for the first time, even though she’s taking classes and it’s a work trip,” she continued. “She’s staying at the hotel, which is something that she hasn’t done before, and so we get to see her really dip her toe in the other side of life of the upstairs/downstairs of White Lotus.”

For two seasons now, “The White Lotus” has followed the goings-on of the wealthy, privileged, and often self-absorbed guests at various locations of the luxurious White Lotus resort chain. In season one, viewers met Belinda as the spa manager at the resort’s Hawaii location, where she became a crucial character.

Elaborating further, Rothwell noted that since (spoilers) Belinda is still recovering from losing out on that season’s opportunity to expand her wellness practice, viewers will see her exploring how to move on in season three.

“Over the course of the Italy season of ‘White Lotus’ in the world that we’ve created, she’s been trying to dig herself out of that sadness and really be inspired again,” Rothwell explained. “Her purpose for coming to Thailand is to have a dream again.”

Season three of “The White Lotus” will premiere Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at 9 PM ET on HBO and Max.