Natasha Rothwell returning to ‘The White Lotus’ in season 3

The "Insecure" actress will reprise her role of spa manager Belinda, which earned her an Emmy nomination back in 2022.

Belinda is back! Natasha Rothwell is returning to HBO’s popular drama series, “The White Lotus,” reprising her fan-favorite role of spa manager Belinda, per Variety.

Rothwell’s return to the Emmy Award-winning series comes after the show’s successful second season, which traded the first year’s location of Hawaii for Italy. While Rothwell played a pivotal role in season 1, the second season contained an entirely new cast outside of Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who once again played Tanya and Greg.

While much of the third season’s plot and character details are currently unknown, series creator and writer Mike White revealed after the end of season 2 that he plans on setting the third season in Thailand. White said he hopes to create “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

Natasha Rothwell attends the Los Angeles series premiere of HBO’s “The White Lotus” on July 7, 2021, at Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images,)

Rothwell took to Instagram to celebrate returning to the popular series, writing to her followers, “My heart is full! Words cannot even begin to express how excited, grateful and humbled I am to have the chance to breathe life into Belinda once again.” She added, “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support today. I am overwhelmed, overjoyed and over the f–king moon.”

In addition to her turn as Belinda in season 1 of “The White Lotus,” which earned the actress an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, she is best known for writing, directing, producing and starring in the hit HBO series “Insecure,” in which she played Issa’s friend Kelli.

Rothwell has also appeared in projects such as “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and more.

