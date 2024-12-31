Tina Knowles sets the record straight on her social media likes — and infamous typos

If Tina Knowles is going to do one thing, it’s air out her grievances on social media.

The mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles discussed her social media habits and her penchant for sticking up for her loved ones on the Dec. 31 episode of “The Run-Through with Vogue” podcast.

“I’m a protector of my kids, and I just feel like that’s my job,” she explained.

She continued, “And, you know, my kids are always like, ‘Mama, just ignore that.’ But it gets to the point where I’m just like, ‘I’m sorry. This is enough. It’s enough.’ You know? Because imagine being a mother and somebody’s lying on your kid. It’s hard to watch.”

Even still, Knowles noted that she has mistakenly liked things from time to time. Earlier this month, after Knowles’ Instagram account seemingly liked a negative post about her son-in-law Jay Z’s ongoing rape case, she claimed she had been hacked.

“I was hacked,” she wrote. “As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me, just know that is not me.”

Speaking on the podcast, the matriarch revealed Jay Z isn’t the only one of her loved ones she’s mistakenly liked a shady post about.

“It’s so funny because you know how many times I’ve liked something that was negative about my own children?” she admitted. “Because if I’m busy and I’m going through the thing, I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s Beyoncé with so and so.’ I like that. And then the fans come back and say, ‘Miss Tina, please erase that because you’re liking some negative post.’”

Mama Knowles also got real about her penchant for typo-laden posts. She uses speech-to-text to produce most of her captions — though it doesn’t always understand her Southern accent.

“I know that it doesn’t understand what I’m saying, and it’s got crazy stuff,” she noted. “And my son-in-law, Jay will say, ‘Listen, if you’re gonna read somebody, at least spell your words right. Don’t misspell your words, Ma. You can’t do that. Take your time and go over and spellcheck your stuff!’”

Her response: “I don’t have time for that!”

Knowles is now gearing up to release a memoir entitled “Matriarch” (Penguin Random House) in April 2025. The book will reportedly chronicle her life as a mother to two famous women, as well as serving as a mother figure to others.