Tina Knowles to tell her story in ‘Matriarch,’ a memoir scheduled for next year

Tina Knowles, fashion designer and mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, will publish a memoir next spring.

Associated Press
Oct 29, 2024
Tina Knowles attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at The Times Square Edition on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Knowles will have a memoir out next spring with a title that will not surprise her many admirers.

The fashion designer and mother of Beyoncé, Solange Knowles and “bonus daughter” Kelly Rowland has a deal with Random House Publishing Group for “Matriarch,” which the publisher is calling, in part, the story of “a determined, self-possessed, self-aware, and wise woman who raised and inspired some of the great artists of our time.”

The book is scheduled for April 22.

“I have always been a storyteller, and it’s something I learned from my mother,” Tina Knowles said in a statement Tuesday. “When I had a family of my own, I believed that my daughters needed to know where they came from to know where they were going.”

“I am calling this book ‘Matriarch’ because what inspires me is the wisdom that women pass on to each other, generation to generation — and the inner wisdom we long to uncover in ourselves. Even at 70, I am still learning valuable lessons — that I would have had at 40 or even 20. So, I have decided to tell my story, because I know what it means to me and my daughters and future generations of women.”

Tina Knowles was recently honored as one of Glamour’s Women of the Year, with Beyoncé among those in attendance at the New York City ceremony. “Matriarch” will be released through Random House’s One World imprint, where other authors include Ta-Nehisi Coates, Trevor Noah and Cathy Park Hong.

