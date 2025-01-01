Rapper and podcaster Joe Budden charged for being ‘completely naked’ at apartment complex

Rapper and podcaster Joe Budden was criminally charged in New Jersey this week for reportedly being seen “completely naked” by a neighbor at their apartment complex.

Budden, 44, was charged with lewdness by the Edgewater Police Department on Dec. 30 after a complaint summons was issued for the Dec. 4 incident. A statement from the department details Budden standing outside the door of a neighbor at 7:21 a.m. while nude. The entertainer was recognized by a doorbell camera as he allegedly attempted to enter a code into the door keypad “several times” before he returned to his own residence across the hall, according to police.

Though Budden was charged with the disorderly persons offense, Edgewater Police Chief Donald A. Martin emphasized that the charge is “merely accusations” and that he remains innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Budden is due in court on Jan. 16.

On a Dec. 19 episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Budden addressed his apparent unexpected absence from the show with his co-hosts. He recalled an incident in which he “slept walked somewhere I shouldn’t have slept walked.”

“And you know how I sleep … butt ass … good naked sleepwalking,” he said. “Nobody could go through this stuff but me. It’s only me.” Budden added, “You have to deal with what comes with that.”

On Dec. 10, days after the Dec. 4 incident, Budden responded to his absence from the podcast, telling his more than 900,000 X followers, “No need for think pieces guys, I’m dealing with a personal family matter, pls allow me to do so personally.” He continued, “Super grateful to each member of the crew for holding it down in my absence, thank you.”