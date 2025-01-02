Coi Leray announces she is expecting her first child with Trippie Redd

Coi Leray is entering her motherhood era.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, the 27-year-old R&B singer announced in an Instagram post that she is expecting her first child with 25-year-old rapper Trippie Redd.

“I’m a rock star mommy we’re ready for 2025,” the “Flava” singer wrote in the caption of the post, which included a series of photos of her baby bump.

In the first photo, Leray poses solo, presenting her exposed belly bump. Subsequent photos include Redd embracing her and her belly.

In her Instagram stories, Leray reported how far along she is in her pregnancy.

“I’m over 4 months … I’m just small as hell of course,” she wrote.

According to Vibe, Leray and Redd briefly dated in 2019. After the couple broke things off, Redd dedicated “Leray” to the singer, People magazine reported. In the song, he fired off: “When you got with me, you were a genius/ Now without me you have to live life as an idiot.”

Addressing the song during a 2020 interview on the “No Jumper” podcast, Leray said, the song was “bull sh—.”

“At first, no, I didn’t like it. It was very like, what the f—, because I always thought we really had something outside of the music,” she said. “So I’m just like, damn. If you got something to say, let’s get together and you say that s— to my face….”

However, nearly five years later, in August 2024, the two appeared to rekindle their relationship after the “Slide” singer posted a video call between her and Redd on X.

“Sleeping on FaceTime, waking up on FaceTime,” she wrote in one post.

In September 2024, Redd confirmed they were back on when he told TMZ he slid into her DMs asking for a second chance.

The year prior, Redd dealt with believing he had welcomed a child, even canceling a tour to be present for the birth, only to later learn he wasn’t the child’s biological father, TMZ reported.