Blue Ivy has the ‘final choice’ in what she wears when performing with mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy isn’t just a budding performer. The 12-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z also has some serious style chops in the making.

According to Beyoncé’s long-time stylist, Shiona Turini, Blue Ivy has the final say in what she wears on stage while performing alongside her mom.

Turini told Harper’s Bazaar in a recent interview how Blue’s look for Beyoncé’s Christmas Day halftime performance during the Ravens-Texans game in Houston came together.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy backstage of her halftime performance during the Ravens-Texans game on Christmas Day. (Photo credit: Parkwood Entertainment)

“With Blue, we get to have a lot of fun because it’s just one independent special costume,” she told the publication, adding, “Ultimately, she makes the final choice.”

Blue Ivy danced alongside her mother again for her Christmas Day performance after taking audiences by storm around the globe as she joined her mom and the rest of her dancers during the Renaissance World Tour.

On Christmas Day, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and dozens of dancers and performers took over the field in a sea of ornate white Western garb to perform a medley of songs from her eighth studio album, “Cowboy Carter.”

“We did want Blue and Bey to have some sort of connection in their costumes, so we had the custom rodeo-style belts that the brand Frolov made for us in addition to Blue’s look,” Turini explained.

The performers wore a variety of looks that included fur chaps, leather accents, bolo ties, fringe, cowboy hats, and more signatures of western style with American Flag accents.

“When Bey said she wanted everyone in white, I knew we had to look at different textures, different patterns, different accents—whether it was fringe, suede, crystals, American flags,” Turini noted.

She explained that from the women’s suffrage movement to spirituality, the color white has a lot of representation in culture. In the end the elaborate costumes came together to be “a visual love letter to Black cowboys, country-music icons, Texas legends, and Black culture.”

“The wardrobe was so layered and a compilation of themes and references, much like the album itself,” Turini said.