Diddy’s former confidantes detail his alleged criminal behavior and abuse in upcoming Peacock documentary

Members of Diddy’s inner circle reveal more of his alleged notorious behavior in Peacock’s “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy,” airing Jan. 14.

Kay Wicker
Jan 3, 2025
Diddy poses in the press room with his Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

As Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to await trial for sex trafficking and more charges behind bars, members of his inner circle are beginning to talk.

On Thursday, Peacock released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary, “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.” Through exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage, the film claims to dive deep into the inner world the disgraced rap icon is alleged to have orchestrated.

“I think Sean Combs can get away with anything,” a female voice can be heard saying in the trailer, which includes footage from Diddy’s infamous white parties, studio sessions, and more.

At one point, attorney Lisa Bloom, who is representing singer Dawn Richards in a civil case against Diddy, says, “Sean Combs is a monster.”

The 90-minute long special also features interviews with members from the 55-year-old’s past, including a childhood friend, a former bodyguard, and a winning contestant from “Making the Band.” Singer and producer Al B. Sure! also joins the chorus, speaking out for the first time about his experience, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

As some may recall, Al B. Sure! was Diddy’s one-time partner at Uptown Records. The songwriter also had a son, Quincy,  with model and actress Kim Porter prior to her relationship with Diddy.

In addition to the interviews, some of the footage also includes scenes from his now notorious parties.

“I’ve been with Sean for quite a while, and I’ve captured a lot of moments,” an unidentified male voice says during the trailer, adding, “Anytime a studio or any rooms is [lit with red lighting], he’s making love, sex. Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage.”

Since mid-September, Diddy has remained in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial, which is set to begin May 5, 2025. His legal team has made several unsuccessful attempts to have him released on bail. He’s been denied each time, including one attempt just before Thanksgiving, as prosecutors continue to worry about the mogul’s level of influence over those involved and his ability to impact the case. Diddy and his legal team are also dealing with over 25 lawsuits.

“Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy,” will begin streaming on Peacock on Jan. 14.

