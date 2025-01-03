Master P visits Bourbon Street after NYE attack with a powerful message about New Orleans’ resilience 

Master P, legendary rapper and business mogul, recently spoke about the spirit and resilience of New Orleans in the wake of a New Year’s Day vehicle attack that took the lives of 15 people on New Orleans most famous street. In what authorities have deemed an act of terrorism, Shamsud-Din Jabbar rammed his vehicle into a group of people on Bourbon Street, killing 15 and injuring several others before he was killed by local law enforcement.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Master P, a New Orleans native and the current ambassador of entertainment for the city, walked alongside New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell, with a group of people down Bourbon Street in preparation for its re-opening after the mass casualty event, in hopes of demonstrating the resilience and love of the city. In one part of the clip, a band plays on Bourbon Street, a scene familiar to anybody who has ever ventured down the street full of bars, clubs and restaurants in the city’s famed French Quarter.

Master P shared his own message of hope and resilience in the wake of the tragedy. “We out here, standing up for our people out here on Bourbon Street. New Orleans, we gon’ bounce back and there’s nothing but love out here.”

Master P has given back to the New Orleans community for years, creating foundations such as Team Hope NOLA and supporting relief efforts during Hurricane Katrina.

In the wake of the New Year’s Day tragedy, Bourbon Street reopened quickly on January 2, 2025, with the National Guard maintaining a huge presence in preparation for the tens of thousands of fans in town for the Sugar Bowl. The college football match between the University of Georgia and the University of Notre Dame was originally slated for New Year’s Day but was postponed to January 2 due to the attack and ongoing investigation on Bourbon Street.

In a video interview for NBC, Master P spoke about Bourbon Street in the aftermath of the tragedy: “You know what, I feel like the spirit of Bourbon Street never changes.”

One can only hope.

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest) but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said “Unknown” (Blackest).