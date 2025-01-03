Tim Scott becomes longest-serving Black U.S. senator but his legacy sparks debate

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., made history on Friday when the new 119th Congress was sworn in, making him the longest-serving Black U.S. senator.

The achievement marks a turning point in U.S. politics, where Black Americans were historically shut out of public office, particularly in the South. Scott, 59, has represented South Carolina in the U.S. Senate for 12 years.

The former U.S. congressman, state representative, and Charleston City Council member was first appointed to the Senate by then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in January 2013. The next year, he won a special election to finish out the term of former Sen. Jim DeMint and later won reelection for two full terms. Scott has previously said his current term, which ends in 2028, would be his last.

“As we begin the 119th Congress, Senate Republicans have high enthusiasm and are focused on delivering for the American people! This Congress, I am thrilled to serve as the Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee,” Senator Scott said in a statement.

“My goal is simple: make America work for Americans. As we get to work cleaning up the mess from the previous administration, I look forward to working with President Trump on his priorities, including paving a path for all Americans to have the necessary tools and resources to achieve their version of the American Dream. We will unlock opportunity, strengthen our nation, and make America the shining city on the Hill again.”

Shermichael Singleton, a Republican strategist, told theGrio of Scott’s historic milestone, “His achievement is notable because it has occurred in the GOP and not among Democrats.”



He continued, “However, more importantly, I hope it inspires young Black men to see beyond their barriers and claim their place as heirs of a great tradition among Black men of faith, family, hard work, and perseverance… To know their roles as men and leaders in our community and nation are needed more now than ever before.”



After an unsuccessful bid for president in the 2024 Republican primary election, Sen. Scott served as a major surrogate for President-elect Donald Trump’s victorious 2024 campaign, helping Trump with support among Black voters, particularly Black men.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, (2nd-R) speaks as Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump (L), North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (2nd-R) and Vivek Ramaswamy (R) listen during a campaign rally in the basement ballroom of The Margate Resort on January 22, 2024 in Laconia, New Hampshire. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

During Trump’s first term in the White House, Scott was credited for ensuring the president’s criminal justice reform law, The First Step Act, included Opportunity Zones. The program was intended to provide economic development by providing tax benefits to investors who invested in low-income areas, which are disproportionately Black and brown.

However, data analyzing the program concluded that its effectiveness is inconclusive at best. The Center for American Progress’s analysis of the tax provisions noted they are “costly and poorly targeted and do little to create jobs or improve conditions in poor communities.”

Scott is known to be well-liked on Capitol Hill among his colleagues on both sides of the political aisle. He notably worked with Democrats to negotiate the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, key police reform legislation that Black Americans and advocates demanded of elected officials.

However, negotiations for the Floyd bill ultimately imploded with Democrats pointing the blame at Scott and Republicans. At the time, Scott said the deal fell apart because Democrats wanted to “defund the police” related to grant money for police that would’ve required departments to implement certain reforms before receiving the federal funding.

Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist, said he congratulates Sen. Scott on his historic achievement, telling theGrio, “While we don’t agree on 99.999% of issues, I still think it’s monumental when you cross any historic measure.” He added, “That means something.”

However, Seawright argued, “Just because he’s made history doesn’t mean history cannot be made again as an African-American senator, who’s Democrat, who can serve longer than he has to this point, or even longer.”



U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., entered the U.S. Senate just several months after Scott. Assuming Booker remains in the Senate after Scott’s planned departure, that history could be made yet again in the years to come.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks during Press Briefing With U.S. House And Senate Champions, Impacted Families on Expanding the Child Tax Credit During Lame Duck Session on December 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Economic Security Project)

Despite Sen. Scott’s historic milestone, Seawright criticized his record as a U.S. senator.

“I don’t think most African Americans would point to his legislative track record and say, ‘Because of Tim Scott’s service as the United States Senator, I can directly speak to what he’s done, or my life is directly better,’” said the Democrat.

He continued, “I don’t think he’s led on anything … taking the sole lead on working on legislative matters that have a direct impact on everyday African Americans.”



Seawright added, “That may be the difference between how he views his work and how, broadly speaking, the African-American community views his work and his time in the United States Congress.”

As a senior Black Republican, Scott will almost certainly wield power and influence on Capitol Hill and the incoming Trump White House. The South Carolina Senator will also serve as the first Black chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which will be responsible for ensuring Republican victories in upcoming Senate elections.

Black history aside, Seawright argued that Scott’s voting record does not reflect someone “fighting for the people who look like you.”

If Republicans “want to increase the electorate and gain more broad support” among Black voters, Seawright concluded, “[Sen. Scott’s] gonna have to think about what his governing looks like, and how the campaign trail translates to the governing side.”



