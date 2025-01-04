Missed CNN’s airing of the Luther Vandross documentary? Tonight is your chance to catch it live.

If you missed CNN’s airing of the critically acclaimed Luther Vandross documentary, Never Too Much, you’re in luck. The network will reair the film tonight, Saturday, January 4, at 9 p.m. EST. While it was initially slated to air at 8pm, it was moved to accommodate coverage of Jimmy Carter’s death with the documentary Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President.

The documentary, which premiered on New Year’s Day, quickly became a trending topic online as fans praised its moving retelling of Vandross’ iconic career and deeply personal journey. “Chile, I didn’t know I was going to get so emotional watching this documentary. Luther Vandross was so amazing. They better win awards for this documentary,” wrote one X user.

“My love for Luther Vandross runs deep! I couldn’t tweet during the documentary as I was emotional,” wrote another viewer on X. “I remember him being one of the first artist[s] I listened to on vinyl at the age of 8 and I’m thankful to have those same records in my collection.” From his unforgettable vocals and chart-topping hits to his private battles and enduring legacy, the film paints a powerful portrait of one of music’s most cherished voices.

Earlier this year, theGrio screened Never Too Much and highlighted five standout revelations from the film, including Vandross’ personal struggles, his close friendship with industry legends, and the way he meticulously crafted his timeless hits. For those who tuned in to CNN’s debut, these moments were a poignant reminder of Vandross’ artistry and humanity.

Luther Vandross at the ‘Tonight Show with Jay Leno’ at the NBC Studios in Burbank, Ca. 6/20/01. (Los Angeles) Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

With timeless classics like A House Is Not a Home, Dance with My Father, and Here and Now, Luther Vandross makes music that honestly is hard to replicate in this era of digital streaming. Vandross’ artistry, vulnerability, and undeniable talent have made him a legend, both within and outside of the Black musical community, whose influence continues to inspire.

If you haven’t seen it yet be sure to tune in and relive the magic of Luther Vandross—it’s a must-watch for any Luther fan or music lover looking to celebrate the life of a true legend who still deserves his flowers.