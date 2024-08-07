Luther Vandross documentary to be released in theaters this fall

A documentary unpacking the life and career of Luther Vandross will be released on the big screen.

“Luther: Never Too Much” will hit theaters this fall through theatrical distributor Giant Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The documentary, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival and also visited the Tribeca Festival, Hot Docs International Film Festival and Nantucket Film Festival, will be available to watch on CNN, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Max in 2025, THR reported on Tuesday.

Director Dawn Porter said in a statement that it was “a joy to work on this film.”

Luther Vandross performs on an episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” on June 28, 1991, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) –

“Luther was a spectacularly talented performer, composer and producer. His influence was found in multiple genres, and it was a delight to discover each one,” Porter added, per THR. “It has been so much fun to see longtime fans remember why they love him, and new fans come to understand his brilliance.”

Vandross’ estate said they were “thrilled” about the documentary in a statement, adding that they’ve been focused on sharing the Grammy winner’s story since his death. Vandross died in 2005 at age 54 after suffering a stroke in 2003.

“As we approach 20 years since Luther Vandross’ passing, The Luther Vandross Estate is thrilled for the upcoming releases of Luther: Never Too Much theatrically and on CNN,” the estate said, per THR. “It has been a mission of ours for the last 15 years to bring the story of Luther’s journey creating amazing and inspiring music to the world. Dawn Porter and her team created a film that honors the man and his talents.”

Nick Savva, general manager of Giant Pictures, told THR that the company’s team “fell in love with ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ following its stellar film festival run this year.” The documentary will examine Vandross’ career, as well as his “battles with his sexuality and overeating,” according to THR.

“The film is a huge crowd-pleaser and a must-see, not only for existing fans of Luther Vandross, but also for those discovering his incredible talents for the first time,” Savva said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Sony Music, Raindog Films and CNN Films on this nationwide theatrical release.”