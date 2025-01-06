Jamie Foxx is no longer taking life for granted after surviving a near-fatal stroke

In 2023, Jamie Foxx’s life flashed before his eyes; now, two years later, the star is seizing every day.

Haniyah Philogene
Jan 6, 2025
Jamie Foxx attends the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon at The Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx stepped into 2025 with a new attitude. While attending the 2025 Golden Globes, Foxx shared his new perspective on life in a red-carpet interview with Extra. 

“You take a picture on your cell phone, and you hit that filter, and it brightens up, that’s the way my life looks now,” he told the publication.

In 2023, the entertainer suffered a severe stroke caused by a brain bleed. During the near-fatal health scare, the singer recalls losing consciousness for nearly 20 days. 

“I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything,” he said, as previously reported by theGrio. Though the “Blame It” singer says it “was kind of oddly peaceful” being unconscious, he also says that recovery was the worst year of his life. 

 “When it happened, I said, ‘If I am able to get past this and God spoke to me in a way, you know, when you’re Hollywood…God sometimes slips away. When I spoke to him, he [said], ‘I need you to sit here for a second, but when you get back out there, I ain’t telling you to be an angel, but you have a different thing,’” Foxx explained. 

In addition to God, the star credits his older sister, Deidra Dixon, and daughters Corinne Marie Foxx, 30, and Anelise Bishop, 14, for getting him through the recovery process. 

“When you dream about what you want to be, you only dream about the good things… the career, the house, you never dream tragedy. When tragedy happens in a real way, you need solid family and friends,” he said, explaining why he brought his daughters with him to the award ceremony. “Corinne Marie Foxx and Anelise held me down in a way that is hard to interpret in these settings… You have to show up and really take over everything, and she did that, and that’s why I’m here.”

Grateful for every day, Foxx says he no longer believes in “bad days.” 
“You’re lookin’ at a man who is thankful,” he explained. “It’s been an unexpected dark journey, but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone [who] reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day, every day.”

