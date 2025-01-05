Which stars lit up the 2025 Golden Globe Awards?

W

e may be less than a week into the new year, but the 2025 awards season has officially kicked off with the 82nd annual Golden Globes, held on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. After a year of immense showcases for Black talent — including “Wicked,” “Sing Sing,” “Nickel Boys,” and more, some exciting nominations abound, but as all awards season lovers know, the festivities really kick off on the red carpet.

With nominees, honorees, and presenters like Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Zoe Saldaña and more, this year’s Golden Globes fashion was expected to be as dynamic as the performances, laying the groundwork — or red carpet — for a truly memorable evening (with a healthy dose of cocoa-liciousness in the fashion). Who wore their Golden Globes best? Check out some of Black Hollywood’s favorites below and award your Best Performance.

Kerry Washington

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Kerry Washington attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zoe Saldana attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Quinta Brunson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Janelle James

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Janelle James attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Tyler James Williams attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zoë Kravitz attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Ariana DeBose attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Alton Mason

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Alton Mason attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Colman Domingo attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Dwayne Johnson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zendaya

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Babyface

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Babyface attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Cynthia Erivo attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Morris and Pamela Chestnut