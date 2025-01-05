Which stars lit up the 2025 Golden Globe Awards?

Black Hollywood was stylishly front and center at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Maiysha Kai
Jan 5, 2025
Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
(Left to right) Ariana DeBose, Quinta Brunson and Zoe Saldaña attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

W

e may be less than a week into the new year, but the 2025 awards season has officially kicked off with the 82nd annual Golden Globes, held on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. After a year of immense showcases for Black talent — including “Wicked,” “Sing Sing,” “Nickel Boys,” and more, some exciting nominations abound, but as all awards season lovers know, the festivities really kick off on the red carpet.

With nominees, honorees, and presenters like Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Zoe Saldaña and more, this year’s Golden Globes fashion was expected to be as dynamic as the performances, laying the groundwork — or red carpet — for a truly memorable evening (with a healthy dose of cocoa-liciousness in the fashion). Who wore their Golden Globes best? Check out some of Black Hollywood’s favorites below and award your Best Performance.

Kerry Washington

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Kerry Washington attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zoe Saldana attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Quinta Brunson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Colman Domingo explains how fashion makes him feel like ‘a warrior’
Also Read:
Colman Domingo explains how fashion makes him feel like ‘a warrior’

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Janelle James

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Janelle James attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Tyler James Williams attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zoë Kravitz attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Zendaya reflects on her evolution from ‘shy kid’ to global superstar
Also Read:
Zendaya reflects on her evolution from ‘shy kid’ to global superstar

Ariana DeBose

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Ariana DeBose attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Alton Mason

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Alton Mason attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Colman Domingo attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Dwayne Johnson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
How Brandy helped Cynthia Erivo find her voice
Also Read:
How Brandy helped Cynthia Erivo find her voice

Zendaya

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Babyface

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Babyface attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Cynthia Erivo attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Zoe Saldaña wants her sons to do ballet. Here’s how men can benefit from dancing
Also Read:
Zoe Saldaña wants her sons to do ballet. Here’s how men can benefit from dancing

Morris and Pamela Chestnut

Golden Globes, 2025 Golden Globes, 82nd annual Golden Globes, Golden Gloes red carpet, 2025 Golden Globed red carpet, Black Hollywood, 2025 awards season, red carpet style, theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Pamela Chestnut and Morris Chestnut attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

US homelessness up 18% as affordable housing remains out of reach for many people

US homelessness up 18% as affordable housing remains out of reach for many people

By TheGrio

‘Waiting list to nowhere’: Homelessness surveys trap Black men on the streets

‘Waiting list to nowhere’: Homelessness surveys trap Black men on the streets

By TheGrio

Study finds films helmed by women and non-white directors ‘plateaued’ in 2024

Study finds films helmed by women and non-white directors ‘plateaued’ in 2024

By TheGrio

37% Of Gen Z Is Taking Ozempic Instead Of Trying To Get Results In The Gym First

37% Of Gen Z Is Taking Ozempic Instead Of Trying To Get Results In The Gym First

By Chip Chick

He Got Off The School Bus One Day In 2014 And Disappeared Walking Home

He Got Off The School Bus One Day In 2014 And Disappeared Walking Home

By Chip Chick

She Took Her Toddler Out Of Daycare After His Teachers Made A Mean Mugshot Collage Of The Kids

She Took Her Toddler Out Of Daycare After His Teachers Made A Mean Mugshot Collage Of The Kids

By Chip Chick