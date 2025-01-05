Which stars lit up the 2025 Golden Globe Awards?

W
e may be less than a week into the new year, but the 2025 awards season has officially kicked off with the 82nd annual Golden Globes, held on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. After a year of immense showcases for Black talent — including “Wicked,” “Sing Sing,” “Nickel Boys,” and more, some exciting nominations abound, but as all awards season lovers know, the festivities really kick off on the red carpet.
With nominees, honorees, and presenters like Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Zoe Saldaña and more, this year’s Golden Globes fashion was expected to be as dynamic as the performances, laying the groundwork — or red carpet — for a truly memorable evening (with a healthy dose of cocoa-liciousness in the fashion). Who wore their Golden Globes best? Check out some of Black Hollywood’s favorites below and award your Best Performance.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Zoe Saldaña
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Janelle James
Janelle James
Tyler James Williams
Tyler James Williams
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose
Alton Mason
Alton Mason
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Zendaya
Zendaya
Babyface
Babyface
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Morris and Pamela Chestnut
Morris and Pamela Chestnut