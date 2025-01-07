SZA teases plans to release ‘peaceful children’s music’ one day

SZA’s passion extends far beyond neo-soulful R&B music. Recently, the “SOS” singer mused about exploring a new musical genre before eventually bowing out of the music scene altogether.

“To fulfill my last 2 album requirements, I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music [and] get outta here,” SZA wrote on X. “Then go be a farmer [and] donate the produce to underserved communities.”

While she’s known for her relatable lyrical storytelling for adults, SZA also has experience creating children’s programming. Last year, the star fulfilled a long-time dream of appearing on the classic children’s show “Sesame Street.“

Though SZA continues to feed fans musically, the singer-songwriter has explored other endeavors. Later this month, she will make her acting debut alongside Keke Palmer, Kat Williams, Janelle James, and more in the upcoming film “One of Them Days,” produced by Issa Rae.

However, this isn’t the first time the star has teased her plans to step out of the limelight eventually. In August 2024, on the heels of her “SOS Tour,” SZA celebrated her “last show for a while” and announced plans to “get [her] life together.” However, three months later, the songstress appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album “GNX.”

Most recently, SZA released a deluxe version of her second studio album, “SOS Deluxe: Lana,” which featured 14 new songs, 23 original songs from the original album, and the previously released track, “Saturn.” The release put the singer-songwriter back at the top of the music charts, making her the first woman since 1986 to score 12 weeks or more at No. 1 for an R&B/hip-hop album.

Despite her charitable plans for the future, SZA will be in the spotlight a little bit longer as she prepares for the premiere of her first feature film on January 24, and to kick off her tour with Kendrick Lamar in April.